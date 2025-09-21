Junior On OTT: Where To Watch This Kannada Film Online

Junior On OTT | Photo Credit: Aha

The Kannada film industry has been delivering a mix of action-packed entertainers and heartwarming dramas, and one such addition is Junior, a film that has created buzz among fans. After a successful theatrical run, the movie is set to stream on Aha, starting from September 22, allowing audiences across the globe to enjoy it from the comfort of their homes.

About Junior

Junior is a gripping action-drama that revolves around themes of courage, revenge, and emotional bonds. It tells the story of a young man who is caught between personal loss and societal challenges, ultimately standing up against powerful forces. The streaming platform shared the poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, "Love, dreams & a shocking truth…Find it all in Junior ❤️Junior streaming from 22nd Sept on aha 🎥."

Plot overview

The film Junior centres on Abhi, a young man seeking to break free from his authoritarian father's dominance by attending college, but he eventually discovers family secrets and a corporate scam while doing an internship. His adventure unfolds into a touching, albeit somewhat old-fashioned, tale centred on family, sacrifice, and the intricacies of parent-child dynamics, showcasing vibrant dance numbers along with a blend of collegiate and familial drama.

Cast and characters

The film features Kireeti Reddy as Abhinav, Genelia D'Souza as Vijaya Soujanya, Sreeleela as Spoorthy, Abhi’s love-interest, Ravichandran as Kodanda, Abhi’s father, Achyuth Kumar as Salman, Sudha Rani as Meera, Satya as Vijay, Achyuth Kumar as Salman, and Sivannarayana Naripeddi as a doctor, and Kuri Prathap as Abhi's friend, and Brahmanandam, among others.