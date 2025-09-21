Mohanlal To Be Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award At 71st National Film Awards Ceremony: Must-Watch Films Of The Mollywood Superstar On OTT

Mohanlal Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke Award | Photo Credit: X/ @narendramodi

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal has acted in over 350 films in a career spanning over four decades. It has added another glorious feather to his cap as he will be honoured with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for the year 2023. The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony on September 23, 2025.

The award, regarded as the highest recognition in Indian cinema, celebrates his unparalleled contribution to films spanning more than four decades. The legendary actor is known for his versatility, natural screen presence, and effortless acting. Mohanlal has become one of India's most respected and beloved actors, transcending language and regional barriers. Here are some of his must-watch films available on OTT platforms.

Drishyam

Drishyam is a gripping crime thriller written and directed by Jeethu Joseph. It is a testament to Mohanlal's acting prowess. The film's popularity led to a Hindi remake. In the film, Mohanlal portrays the role of a cable TV operator, Georgekutty, who goes to extreme lengths to save his family. You can enjoy this film on JioHotstar.

Thudarum

The gripping action-thriller film that narrates the story of a humble taxi driver named Shanmugham, known as Benz, who is forced into a difficult situation when his car is involved in a drug-related incident. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

Company

Company (2002) is a landmark Hindi crime drama directed by Ram Gopal Varma, regarded as one of the finest gangster films in Indian cinema. It is the second installment in Varma's "Gangster Trilogy," following Satya. Company explores the rise and fall of a powerful underworld gang, loosely inspired by the real-life story of Dawood Ibrahim and Chhota Rajan. In the film, Mohanlal played the role of IPS Veerapalli Srinivasan, a character based on the former Police Commissioner of Mumbai. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and ZEE5.

Iruvar

Mani Ratnam's masterpiece, where Mohanlal played Anandan, a struggling actor who rises to superstardom and eventually becomes a political leader. Iruvar is known for its rich cinematography by Santosh Sivan, evocative storytelling, and especially A. R. Rahman’s music, which became timeless. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video and YouTube.

Spadikam

Spadikam is a cult classic movie which was released in theatres on March 30, 1995. In the film, the actor portrayed the unforgettable character Aadu Thoma, a rebellious son estranged from his father. It is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Vanaprastham

Vanaprastham is a psychological period drama film, Kunhikuttan, a lower-caste Kathakali artist whose identity gets blurred with his on-stage role of Arjuna. The film premiered at the 1999 Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 1999, where it was selected in the Un Certain Regard section. It was theatrically released in France on October 13, 1999, and in India it was released in January 2000. The film is available on JioHotstar.

Thanmathra

Thanmathra is another film that you can add to your bucket list. It is a critically acclaimed Malayalam drama film directed by Blessy, starring Mohanlal in one of his most powerful performances. The film tells the heart-wrenching story of Ramesan Nair, a middle-class government employee and loving family man, whose life takes a tragic turn when he is diagnosed with Alzheimer's disease at a relatively young age. It is available to watch on JioHotstar.

Legacy

Mohanlal's journey is not just about box-office successes but about redefining Malayalam cinema with realism, depth, and global appeal. From family dramas to thrillers, from historical epics to contemporary stories, his range has left audiences spellbound.