Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Badrinath Ki Dulhania Song Roke Na Ruke Naina: 'Initially, I Said No...'

Singer Amaal Mallik, who often shared glimpses of his personal life on the reality show Bigg Boss 19, revealed that his hit song Roke Na Ruke Naina from the 2017 film Badrinath Ki Dulhania, starring Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan, was inspired by his breakup.

Amaal Mallik Reveals His Breakup Inspired Roke Na Ruke Naina Song

Amaal said, "I was going through a breakup and was supposed to go on a trip when Shashank gave me this song. I initially said no, as I was about to leave, but he told me to work on it through the trip."

Further, he shared that the second stanza in the song is super close to his heart. Revealing the reason why, Amaal said, "It was a final disconnection for us-we weren't supposed to meet again. That's when I wrote, 'Haathon ki lakeere do milti jahan hai, jisko pata hai bata de, jagah wo kahan hai.'"

Amaal Mallik Shares How Arijit Singh Recorded Song In 20 Mins

Amaal then added how singer Arijit Singh recorded the track in just 20 minutes. "Arijit was supposed to record this, and my friends were waiting to meet him. He just came, recorded within 20 minutes, and those very 20 minutes won him the Filmfare," Amaal said.

Amaal Mallik On His Breakup

Earlier, Amaal talked about his breakup, sharing how his past relationship ended due to family opposition over religious differences. The singer also shared how the decision the situation affected his partner's health.

He revealed how his ex-girlfriend called him and pleaded to attend her wedding, sayin that she wouldn’t get married if he did not come, but Amaal decided against it, respecting his parents’ wishes