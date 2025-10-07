FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Talks About Directing A Movie On THIS Topic, Says ' Saalon Ke Ghulami Ke Baad...' | VIDEO | CMO

Mumbai: At the FICCI Frames 2025 event in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a heartfelt answer when actor Akshay Kumar asked him a creative question. During their on-stage conversation, Akshay, referring to the popular Bollywood film Nayak, asked the CM what the opening scene of a film based on Maharashtra would look like if he were its director.

Smiling, Fadnavis replied, “If a movie was to be made on Maharashtra, it would begin with the Rajyaabhishek (Coronation) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where, after years of slavery ends and Swaraj was established.” His answer drew applause from the audience, reflecting his deep respect for Maharashtra’s rich history and its founder.

Before this, Akshay Kumar had asked which movie inspires him as a politician. Fadnavis said that some films leave an emotional impact on politicians, and one such movie for him was Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. He said that like in the movie, people often ask politicians why they cannot bring big changes overnight. Recalling a humorous moment, he added, “When I met Anil Kapoor once, I asked him why he made Nayak. I told him, aap Nayak aur hum Nalayak.”

The interaction was part of FICCI Frames 2025, one of Asia’s largest conventions on media, entertainment, and technology. The three-day event brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of cinema, digital platforms, and storytelling in India. This year’s theme focused on innovation, collaboration, and the growing global influence of Indian content.