 FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Talks About Directing A Movie On THIS Topic, Says ' Saalon Ke Ghulami Ke Baad...' | VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Talks About Directing A Movie On THIS Topic, Says ' Saalon Ke Ghulami Ke Baad...' | VIDEO

FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Talks About Directing A Movie On THIS Topic, Says ' Saalon Ke Ghulami Ke Baad...' | VIDEO

At FICCI Frames 2025, CM Devendra Fadnavis, asked by Akshay Kumar about a film on Maharashtra, envisioned its opening scene as Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's coronation, highlighting the state's historical significance. The audience applauded.

Manasi KambleUpdated: Tuesday, October 07, 2025, 12:54 PM IST
article-image
FICCI Frames 2025: CM Devendra Fadnavis Talks About Directing A Movie On THIS Topic, Says ' Saalon Ke Ghulami Ke Baad...' | VIDEO | CMO

Mumbai: At the FICCI Frames 2025 event in Mumbai, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis shared a heartfelt answer when actor Akshay Kumar asked him a creative question. During their on-stage conversation, Akshay, referring to the popular Bollywood film Nayak, asked the CM what the opening scene of a film based on Maharashtra would look like if he were its director.

Smiling, Fadnavis replied, “If a movie was to be made on Maharashtra, it would begin with the Rajyaabhishek (Coronation) of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, where, after years of slavery ends and Swaraj was established.” His answer drew applause from the audience, reflecting his deep respect for Maharashtra’s rich history and its founder.

Watch Video

Before this, Akshay Kumar had asked which movie inspires him as a politician. Fadnavis said that some films leave an emotional impact on politicians, and one such movie for him was Nayak, starring Anil Kapoor. He said that like in the movie, people often ask politicians why they cannot bring big changes overnight. Recalling a humorous moment, he added, “When I met Anil Kapoor once, I asked him why he made Nayak. I told him, aap Nayak aur hum Nalayak.”

FPJ Shorts
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates
Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates
'This Can't Be Real..': Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Learns Kung Fu, Leaves Netizens Stunned; WATCH
'This Can't Be Real..': Tesla’s Humanoid Robot Optimus Learns Kung Fu, Leaves Netizens Stunned; WATCH
JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon
JEE Main 2026: NTA Opens Demo Registration At demo.nta.nic.in; Official Applications Expected Soon
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC, Facilitating Seamless Transactions
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Launches Foreign Currency Settlement System In GIFT IFSC, Facilitating Seamless Transactions
Read Also
FICCI FRAMES 2025: 'Sir Aap Oranges Kaise Khate Ho?', Akshay Kumar Jokingly Asks Devendra Fadnavis;...
article-image

The interaction was part of FICCI Frames 2025, one of Asia’s largest conventions on media, entertainment, and technology. The three-day event brings together filmmakers, industry leaders, and policymakers to discuss the future of cinema, digital platforms, and storytelling in India. This year’s theme focused on innovation, collaboration, and the growing global influence of Indian content.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Bombay High Court Refuses Interim Relief In OBC Petitions Against Maratha Kunbi Certificates

Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport

Members Of Sikh Community In Mumbai Seek Direct Air Connectivity To Nanded From Navi Mumbai Airport

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To...

PM Narendra Modi To Inaugurate Navi Mumbai International Airport On Oct 8 | Here’s What It Has To...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

'Heal The Heel Problem': Akshay Kumar Urges CM Fadnavis To Redesign Police Shoes; Maha CM Promises...

From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm...

From Personal Experience To Public Warning: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Sounds Alarm...