Dalljiet Kaur Files FIR Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel On Grounds Of Cheating, Cruelty As He Lands In Mumbai With Girlfriend Safeena Nazar

Actress Dalljiet Kaur made headlines earlier this week after she wished her estranged husband Nikhil Patel on his birthday as he landed in Mumbai with his current girlfriend, Safeena Nazar. And now, if latest reports are to be believed, the actress has filed an FIR against Nikhil on grounds of cruelty and cheating.

According to a report in Times Now, Dalljiet filed an FIR against Nikhil in Mumbai's Agripada Police Station on August 2, Friday. The FIR mentions Section 85 and Section 316 (2) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Section 85 entails jail term of upto 3 years for subjecting a women to cruelty by her husband or in-laws. Section 316 (2) enlists punishment for cheating.

Post filing the FIR, Dalljiet took to her Instagram handle on Saturday night and penned a thank you note for the Mumbai Police. "Thank u Joint Commissioner of Police, Anil Paraskar, DCP Krishnakant Upadhyay, Senior Inspector Yogendra Pache & investigating officer Sachin Shelke along with a lady constable, for your prompt response and efficiency, I was very nervous entering a police station but your kindness and sensitive approach towards my plight was truly very touching," she wrote.

"I couldn't help but pen down my emotions today. Thank you Agripada police station for letting a woman know that she is safe in this country," she added.

It was back in March 2023 that Dalljiet tied the knot to Nikhil Patel in a grand ceremony in Mumbai, post which, she along with her son, moved to his house in Kenya. However, within 10 months of the wedding, the actress separated from Nikhil and returned to India. What followed next was an ugly divorce battle, and Nikhil ended up disowning Dalljiet, claiming that their marriage was not legal in Kenya in the first place.

Dalljiet accused him of having an extramarital affair with Safeena Nazar, and she even lashed out at him for removing her stuff from their house in Kenya before she could even collect them.

On August 2, Friday, Nikhil landed in Mumbai with Safeena, and photos of them indulging in PDA surfaced on the internet, which prompted Dalljiet to pen a heartbreaking note on social media, stating that she could not control her tears anymore.