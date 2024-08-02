'Tears Won't Stop': Dalljiet Kaur Pens Heartbreaking Note After Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Reaches Mumbai With Girlfriend Safeena Nazar

Actress Dalljiet Kaur penned a heartbreaking note on Friday, on the occasion of her estranged husband Nikhil Patel's birthday. It comes hours after Nikhil landed in Mumbai with his current girlfriend Safeena Nazar amid his ugly divorce battle with Dalljiet.

Dalljiet shared photos of Nikhil and Safeena holding hands and hugging in Mumbai on her Instagram stories and wrote, "No words...Just tears that won't stop."

She also shared photos from Nikhil's birthday celebrations last year and also from their wedding, and penned a note on how things have changed over the course of one year. "Last year, last night, I had gathered all your family members for a surprise dinner at that Asian restaurant in London. Hosting that evening as your wife was exhilarating — though, at that moment, that’s how you introduced me," she wrote, adding how she was excited as it was his first birthday after their wedding.

She went on to say, "Today, as tears stream down my face, I want to wish you a very happy birthday. Everyone says I should begin healing, but here you are, reopening all my wounds and making them bleed again. I don’t think I’ll ever understand…. you do what you do and THE WAY YOU DO IT."

"Right from sending my belongings to a storage house much before the date given by you through your PR articles to wiping the wall which I had painted for months with my chuda that I loved so much. And keeping a book in the foreground saying “subtle art of caring a FU**”...You have impressive ways to hurt me. And I know you are not done. You will come up with more ways soon," she added.

She also wrote how her son Jaydon still calls Nikhil 'papa' and that it was a "shame" for her to ask him to unlearn it.

However, Dalljiet later deleted the post from her Instagram handle.

Dalljiet and Nikhil tied the knot in a grand ceremony in March 2023, and soon after, she moved to Kenya with Nikhil and her son Jaydon. However, within 10 months of the wedding, the actress announced their separation and she even accused Nikhil of having an extra-marital affair.

Things took an ugly turn when Nikhil stated that their marriage was not legal in Kenya and that it held only "cultural significance". Dalljiet also accused Nikhil of removing all her stuff from his house before she could travel back to Kenya and collect them.