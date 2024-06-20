Netizen Claims Dalljiet Kaur Was In Relationship With Nikhil Patel When He Was Still Married, Says, 'She Will Have To Pay..'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has hit rock bottom and news of the same has spread like wildfire. While Dalljiet has refrained from commenting on the same yet, her social media activity gave rise to a lot of questions. Nikhil on the other hand had gone the legal way and had sent a notice to Dalljiet. He had also announced the end of his relationship with the actress, stating that his marriage had only cultural significance and no legal binding. The actress however has accused Nikhil of having an extra marital affair and has also hinted towards a mystery woman with the initials 'SN' time and again.

Well amid all this controversy, a netizen has claimed that the actress was in a relationship with Nikhil when he was married and was staying with his family and his two daughters. The netizen also claimed that Nikhil has no money and that all that he showed her was a lie. On an interview of Nikhil and Dalljiet with Times Of India in the past, this user wrote, ''Why no one ask him why he cheated on his wife and ruined his family? Why no one ask Daljiet why did you sleep with a married man who has a family?

Nik and Daljiet had an AFFAIR while his wife and kids were at home. Now his daughters live on different CONTINENTS.

Daljiet ruined a family and has fallen for all of Niks lies.

He is not successful and has no money and now she will learn.''

While this is just a claim from a netizen, fans of Dalljiet Kaur have been waiting to hear her side of the story. The actress, who was recently in Nairobi, Kenya is reported to have issued a stay order against her estranged husband Nikhil Patel which bars him from removing her and her son Jaydon from Nikhil's house.