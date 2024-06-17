 Nikhil Patel Issues Clarification On Dalljiet Kaur's 'Stay Order' News, Says, 'It Was Before My Legal Notice To Her'
Nikhil Patel has now hit back at Dalljiet Kaur and has revealed that her legal notice to her was way before he sent the notice to her.

Aanchal ChoudharyUpdated: Monday, June 17, 2024, 04:07 PM IST
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has hit the rocks and now this is no secret. While the actress has been maintaining a firm silence on her fallout with estranged husband Nikhil, the latter, in an earlier interview had openly declared the end of his marriage with the actress. He had also later asked Dalljiet to stop with her social media stories surrounding him and had revealed of issuing a legal notice to her.

A few days ago the actress travelled to Kenya and a day later, the news of Dalljiet going the legal way and issuing a stay order against Nikhil started doing rounds. While the actress was lauded for this move by her friend Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet's estranged husband Nikhil Patel has reacted on the same now and has stated that the stay order doing rounds in the media was issued before Dalljiet went the legal way. He also states that the stay order does not make sense since the two of them are not living together anymore.

Further, Nikhil also reveals that Dalljiet's belongings have been moved to a safe space and that she can pick them up when she comes down to Kenya or she can also get them collected by someone.

Dalljiet Kaur, on her social media stories has accused Nikhil of having an extra marital affair. Nikhil on the other hand had earlier stated that his marriage with Dalljiet holds only cultural and no legal significance.

