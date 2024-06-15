 Dalljiet Kaur Takes Legal Action Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel, Issues Stay Order In Kenya
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentDalljiet Kaur Takes Legal Action Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel, Issues Stay Order In Kenya

Dalljiet Kaur Takes Legal Action Against Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel, Issues Stay Order In Kenya

Dalljiet Kaur recently accused her estranged husband, Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel, of having an extramarital affair.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, June 15, 2024, 11:51 AM IST
article-image

Dalljiet Kaur's second marriage to Kenya-based businessman Nikhil Patel has been in the headlines ever since the actress accused him of having an extramarital affair.

A few days ago, Patel sent a legal notice to Kaur asking her to collect all her belongings from his house in Kenya or he would donate them to a charity. Recently, the actress travelled to Kenya to take legal action against her estranged husband and has also issued a stay order there.

Read Also
Amidst Dalljiet Kaur's Visit To Kenya, Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Makes His Instagram Account...
article-image
Read Also
Nikhil Patel THREATENS To Take Legal Action Against Dalljiet Kaur: 'Those Who Try To Gain Cheap...
article-image

According to Hindustan Times, Dalljiet had issued a legal notice issued by Milimani Court in Nairobi City, Kenya, on June 11 stating, “Pending the hearing and final determination of this application, an injunction is hereby issued restraining the Respondent (Patel), his agents, employees, and/or servants from evicting the Petitioner/Applicant (Kaur) and her child (Jaydon) and/or throwing out and/or whatsoever dealing with the personal effects and belongings of the Petitioner/Applicant in her matrimonial home (in Kenya).”

Further, the report claims that, the next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 28, 2024.

Earlier, Dalljiet's husband, Nikhil, confirmed separation and said that her leaving Kenya 'marked the end of the relationship' for him. He told ETimes, "In January this year, Dalljiet decided to leave Kenya with her son Jaydon and return to India, which ultimately led to our separation. We both realised that the foundation of our blended family wasn't as strong as we had hoped, making it hard for Dalljiet to settle in Kenya. In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet’s family about her move to Kenya."

Dalljiet Kaur tied the knot with Nikhil Patel on March 10, 2023.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Singer Shania Twain Recalling Performing In 'Stinky & Smoky Bars' Before Drunk Men To Make Her Mom...

Singer Shania Twain Recalling Performing In 'Stinky & Smoky Bars' Before Drunk Men To Make Her Mom...

Bharti Singh REACTS To Trolls Who Call Her 'Panda' & 'Gendi': 'I Can Understand The Mindset Of These...

Bharti Singh REACTS To Trolls Who Call Her 'Panda' & 'Gendi': 'I Can Understand The Mindset Of These...

Avika Gor Recalls Learning Of 'Periods' From Balika Vadhu, Says, 'My Director Asked Me..'

Avika Gor Recalls Learning Of 'Periods' From Balika Vadhu, Says, 'My Director Asked Me..'

Pankit Thakker Opens Up On Escaping Reasi Terror Attack, Says, 'It Was Horrifying'

Pankit Thakker Opens Up On Escaping Reasi Terror Attack, Says, 'It Was Horrifying'

'This Beauty Should Definitely Reach People': Actress Rashami Desai On Her Visit To Ram Mandir In...

'This Beauty Should Definitely Reach People': Actress Rashami Desai On Her Visit To Ram Mandir In...