Amidst Dalljiet Kaur's Visit To Kenya Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel Makes His Instagram Account Private

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage has hit rock bottom and has been in the news for a while now. While the actress is yet to comment on the same, she has been sharing cryptic notes on her Instagram handle that have sparked various rumours. Nikhil on the other hand has made it clear that his marriage with Dalljiet is over.

Well, amid the ongoing controversy, Dalljiet is now currently enjoying a reunion with her 'girl squad' in Kenya. Dalljiet took to her Instagram stories yesterday to share a glimpse of her with her friends and also pinned the location to Nairobi, Kenya. On the other hand, Nikhil Patel, who had a public Instagram account until now has apparently turned his account to a private one. This development has come days after Dalljiet sharing screenshots of Nikhil mentioning 'SN,' in a few of his Instagram stories.

Earlier, speaking to Times Of India, Nikhil had asked Dalljiet to stop with her social media posting related to him and had also threatened to send her a legal notice. Dalljiet had reverted to this in an Instagram story days after stating that Nikhil has done so because of 'SN.'

For the uninformed, Nikhil and Dalljiet tied the knot last year in March. However, rumours of their separation started doing rounds ever since the actress returned to India with son Jaydon.