Dalljiet Kaur SLAMS Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel: 'Stop Poking Me, For Her Sake...'

Nikhil Patel and Dalljiet Kaur's marriage hitting the rocks has been making headlines for quite some time now. While Dalljiet is yet to officially comment on the same, Nikhil, in an interview with Etimes TV earlier had confirmed his separation with the actress and had also asked her to stop her social media posts directed towards him.

Well, Dalljiet, who has time and again accused Nikhil of having an extra marital affair recently took to her Instagram stories to share a screenshot of one of Nikhil's Instagram stories where he had mentioned 'SN,' the initial Dalljiet has often accused Nikhil of having an extra marital affair with. The actress slammed Nikhil and asked him to stop poking her. She also went ahead to state that Nikhil has been sending her notices for 'Sn's' sake. However, the actress later on deleted the said post.

Dalljiet wrote, ''AWWWW YE PYAAR RUKE

NAHIN RUK RAHA. ITNE SAARE NOTICE BHEJ DIYE MUJHE TO STOP FOR HER SAKE. AND THEN YOU PUT IT ON SOCIAL MEDIA YOURSELF? lei

MAYBE YOU SHOULD STOP

POKING ME

@NIKNPATEL''

Not just Dalljiet, Nikhil too deleted the said post after the actress tagged him in the above mentioned Instagram story.

Nikhil, in an interview with the ETimes TV earlier had declared the end of his marriage with the actress stating that for him the marriage was over the day Dalljiet left from Kenya with her son. He had also asked the actress to collect her belonngings from Kenya, stating, if she does not do so, he will give it in charity.