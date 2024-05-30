Nikhil Patel CONFIRMS Separation With Dalljiet Kaur, Says, 'She Has Crossed Boundaries'

Dalljeit Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot last year in India, in a Hindu wedding set up. However, the duo have been making headlines for the past few months following Dalljeit's arrival in India with her son Jaydon. Rumors around their separation have been surfacing following Dalljeit's return to India. In the past few days, the actress has also accused husband Nikhil of having an extra marital affair. However, all this while, Nikhil chose to remain mum. But now, he has finally decided to break his silence on the matter and has addressed what has exactly conspired, further confirming his separation with the actress.

Talking to Etimes about the same, Nikhil states that the foundation of his marriage with Dalljiet was not strong enough owing to the cultural differences between the two of them. These cultural differences also gave rise to a lot of disagreements says Nikhil. He also states that the actress would miss India and her career there. He further talks about his wedding with the actress and states that even though his marriage held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. He also goes ahead to state that this marriage was intended to reassure Dalljeit's parents of her move to Kenya. Nikhil says, ''In March 2023, we held an Indian wedding ceremony in Mumbai. Though it held cultural significance, it was not legally binding. This ceremony was intended to reassure Dalljiet's family about her move to Kenya. Despite our efforts, Dalljiet found it challenging to adjust to life in Kenya, missing her career and life in India. The complexities of our family dynamics became increasingly apparent."

''Dalljiet informed me, her son's school, and others on the day she decided to leave that she did not plan to return to Kenya, except to collect her remaining belongings. I have safely stored these belongings for her. Her departure marked the end of our relationship for me, and despite her concerning social media activity over the past five months, I have found closure and solace, moving forward positively.'' He further adds.

Nikhil also addressed Dalljeit's recent social media activity and states that he wishes for it to be stopped. He says, ''Dalljiet's recent assumptions and impulsive posts on social media have caused confusion and distress among those around me. She has expressed a desire to return to my life and has crossed boundaries. Her posts have been misinterpreted, resulting in unnecessary harassment of family and friends unrelated to this situation. I hope she stops this behavior."

Nikhil concludes by confirming his separation with the actress and wishes her all the best in her future endeavors.