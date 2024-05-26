SHOCKING! Nikhil Patel Wanted To Have An OPEN MARRIAGE With Dalljiet Kaur, Informed Her After Wedding?

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage hitting rock bottom has been doing rounds for quite some time now. There have been rumors that the actress, who got married to Nikhil 10 months back has come back to India after a trouble in their paradise. Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have even deleted pictures of each other from their social media handles and have also unfollowed each other. While these things only added to the already igniting rumors and speculations, we came across a post on reddit, which is making some shocking claims.

According to this post, a user, who knows Nikhil 'via via' reveals that Nikhil wanted to have an open marriage with Dalljiet and that he informed her about the same after their marriage. The user also claims that Nikhil is a 'flirty man,' and is often seen stalking girls younger to him and buying them drinks too. The user further reveals that Nikhil was never serious about his marriage with Dalljiet and that earlier when Dalljiet left after a huge fight between the two, he convinced her to such a level that she eventually returned. However, the duo have not officially parted ways yet as they are still trying to mend things, but Nikhil does not want this marriage as Dalljiet has refused to adhere to his condition of being in an open marriage. The user also claims that the woman Nikhil is now dating is named Sapna. But Nikhil and Sapna have both unfollowed each other because he does not want anybody to know about her.

The user writes: So I know nick via via! He has a big social circle and we have some common friends as I'm working in his friend's company in Nairobi. He is always invited in our office parties and to be very honest he's a party animal. There's nothing wrong in being extrovert but he has always been this flirty man who would always try on pretty ladies. And he was never serious about the marriage as well as he wanted an open marriage but daljiet being a single parent was never going to follow this trend. He told Daljiet to have an open marriage after she shifted with him after the wedding. According to his friend they had a big fight and Daljiet came back to India but Nick convinced her to the level that she returned. He being a cheater, couldn't let go of his dirty habits, and kept stalking girls younger than him in parties. I swear I've seen him stalking girls and buying them drinks for pleasure..Sapna is the one who he's dating now and he has unfollowed her as well so that people don't get to know about her. DK and NP haven't got divorced yet as they were still trying to mend things but NICK THE D**K doesn't want her at all as she's not ready for his conditions.

While these are just claims by an anonyomous reddit user, Dalljiet has mentioned initials of of someone called 'SN' in her posts twice. The actress has also accused Nikhil of cheating and not accepting their marriage too. However, the actress has refrained from speaking of the same as of now.