Nikhil Patel Paints Over Dalljiet's Artwork In His Kenya Home, Actress Says, 'How Will You..'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel who got married last year in March have now seperated. While the actress has refrained from commenting on the same, Nikhil, in one of his recent interviews had confirmed his separation with wife Dalljiet stating that his relationship with the actress is over. Dalljiet, who has not commented on the same yet, has been sharing cryptic posts for a while now, accusing Nikhil of having an extra marital affair, also sharing proofs about someone with the initials 'SN.'

Well, Nikhil, who had asked Dalljiet to collect her belongings, has gone a step ahead to confirm his separation. He has painted over the wall Dalljiet had painted when she was residing in Kenya after marriage. Nikhil has painted over that painting and has now changed it to white entirely.

Reacting to this, Dalljiet took to her social media handle to write, ''Erase a wall, how do you erase the truth?''

The actress also shared a screenshot of Nikhil's Instagram story where he has shared a picture of his food at a restaurant and has also mentioned the initials 'SN' in his story. The actress shared a screenshot of this story and circled the initials 'SN.' Nikhil however has deleted the story now.

For the unversed, Nikhil had earlier warned Dalljiet to stop posting her cryptic stories and had also threatned to take a legal action against her.