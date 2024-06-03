Nikhil Patel THREATENS To Take Legal Action Against Dalljiet Kaur: 'Those Who Try To Gain Cheap Media Attention...'

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel who tied the knot last year have been making headlines after the news of their alleged separation. While Dalljiet's social media posts fueled these speculations further, Nikhil, in a conversation with Times Of India earlier had confirmed his separation with Dalljiet, stating that their relationship for him was over the day Dalljiet left from Kenya.

Now, speaking to the portal again, Nikhil has issued a stern warning to the Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega actress. He has asked the actress to collect her remaining belongings from Kenya or else he would give it to charity. He has also called out Dalljiet for her social media posts stating that she is trying to seek cheap media attention.

Nikhil says, ''As a normal citizen of the world, It is very disturbing to see how the gaps in online protection laws both in India and globally can, and are, often exploited by those who choose to gain cheap media attention through careless actions that place innocent children and women at risk. Sharing pictures and video footage without consent of those involved, particularly in the case of children, who are always a vulnerable group in society and who always require protection of the law, is illegal and negligent.''

Nikhil further reveals that his legal team has made it very clear to Dalljiet that they will no more put up with her actions on social media and if she does not stop, they will take a legal action against her.

While Dalljiet has refrained from commenting on her marriage falling apart, the actress' recent social media actitvity has been making a lot of headlines. Just a few days ago, Dalljiet posted her wedding video with Nikhil but later on deleted it.