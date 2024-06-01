Dalljiet Kaur Shares Romantic Wedding Video After Exposing Nikhil Patel's Extramarital Affair, Disables Comments

Days after Dalljiet Kaur exposed husband Nikhil Patel's extramarital affair, the actress shared a romantic video on Instagram to celebrate 1 year and three months of their wedding. Dalljiet also turned off the comments of her post. Amid their ugly separation, the actress posted a video which features some of the most romantic moments of their wedding.

In the throwback video, Dalljiet and Nikhil are seen praising each other and also revealing how they met and fell in love. It also gives a glimpse of their wedding festivities.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Dalljiet wrote, "1 year three months back."

However, the video comes just a couple of days after Dalljiet slammed Nikhil on social media and hinted about his extramarital affair. Sharing a photo of Nikhil on her Instagram story, she wrote, "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good!"

"At least u should have left your wife little dignity publicly as I was quiet about a lot of other things too," Dalljiet added.

Earlier, the actress shared a video of herself on Instagram and wrote, "She chooses her silence for the sake of her kids. While her family holds her tight not to let her fall. She waits. Hey SN do u have a kid too?" She also initiated a poll on her Instagram stories, asking her fans, "What’s your thought on extramarital affairs?" She provided three options: the girl, the husband, or the wife.

Last week, Nikhil confirmed their separation in an interview.

Dalljiet moved to Nairobi, Kenya, with her son Jaydon after her wedding with Nikhil. A few months ago, the actress returned to India and currently resides in Bengaluru. Rumours about their separation had first made headlines in February 2024.

Nikhil has two daughters from his previous marriage, while Dalljiet has a son from her first marriage with Shalin Bhanot.

Dalljiet married television actor Shalin Bhanot in 2009 and became parents to a son, Jaydon, in 2014. However, the marriage ended after the actress accused him of domestic violence and filed for divorce.