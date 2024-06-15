Karishma Tanna Comes Out In Support Of Dalljiet Kaur Amid Divorce News, Says, 'This Man Has Done Wrong To Her & I Will..'

Dalljiet Kaur and her estranged husband Nikhil Patel's marriage has hit the rocks and has been all over the news off late. From the actress' social media posts accusing Nikhil of having an extra marital affair to Nikhil declaring their relationship's end and issuing a legal notice to Dalljiet, the estranged couple have been making headlines for a long time now.

While Dalljiet has not officially reacted on the news of her rumoured separation, recent reports state that the actress has now gone the legal way and issued a legal notice to Nikhil Patel. This stay order issues by Dalljiet Kaur states that Nikhil cannot ask the actress to leave and can neither throw her belongings away. This news has been all over the internet today. Karishma Tanna has also reacted to the same and has gone ahead to share this on her Instagram story.

Sharing the same on her Instagram story, Karishma has showed her support to Dalljiet and has stated that she will always stand by her. Karishma also calls out Nikhil for doing wrong to Dalljiet. The actress writes, ''Whatever happened shouldn't have happened. My full support is with my dearest friend @kaurdalljiet. This man has done wrong to her and I will stand by her till the end. Strong women do not seek revenge. They move on and allow karma to do the work!!''

Reposting this on her Instagram stories, Dalljiet thanked the actress and wrote, ''One day as it comes KT. Thank u!''

In a recent interview with the Times Of India, Nikhil had cleared that his marriage with Dalljiet is over and that even though it had cultural significance, it was not legal in Kenya.