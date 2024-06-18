Nikhil Patel Married Dalljiet Kaur For Fame? Report Reveals The Truth

Dalljiet Kaur has been in the news for quite some time for her personal life. The actress has been sharing pictures and videos accusing her husband of cheating, and is contemplating ending her marriage. She has been in battle for her rights in India and Kenya regarding her marriage.

Now, as per Times Now sources, Nikhil Patel has been gaining publicity for his personal life. Reportedly, he knew that it would affect his image when he cornered Kaur, who claimed that he had not been faithful to her.

"He thought, why shouldn't he derive publicity from his personal life by making it more public? So, he went ahead and hired a publicist who would help him release his press releases exclusively to a section of the media, fully aware that they would soon be picked up by other media houses as well. If Patel says that he does not want to get into publicity stunts (as his recent press release conveys), then isn't he contradicting himself by starting an orchestrated campaign of releasing even the legal aspects of their dispute in the public domain? Patel should learn that he should practice what he preaches," says the sources.

Another source added, "Would anybody in India have written about Nikhil Patel before he married Dalljiet? Not at all. Nikhil Patel's only claim to fame in India is that he has married Dalljiet Kaur, who is a celebrity. He wanted to become famous in India and sadly, his desperation in this regard drove him to spoil some women's lives. He has achieved practically nothing by ditching Dalljiet, but some people in this world are so hollow that they don't repent of their wrongdoings at all."

"Patel has made fun of our traditions and culture by declaring to the world that he's marrying an Indian girl and now not even calling it a wedding. Do mangal sutra and sindoor hold no value for him? What also is hurting is that quite a few of the senior personnel from the company he works for attended Dalljiet and Nikhil's wedding, but not one of them is coming ahead and stepping up for the lady and her son," concludes a third source.

All this started when Dalljiet Kaur accused Nikhil of having an extramarital affair in her social media tales. Nikhil, on the other hand, had previously declared that his marriage to Dalljiet has only cultural and no legal value.