Who Is Safeena Nazar? All About Dalljiet Kaur's Estranged Husband Nikhil Patel's Current Girlfriend

Actress Dalljiet Kaur has been in news of late owing to her ugly divorce battle with estranged husband Nikhil Patel. Months after claiming that Nikhil had an extramarital affair, the actress penned a heartbreaking note on Friday after he was spotted with his current girlfriend Safeena Nazar in Mumbai.

Photos of Nikhil with his present girlfriend Safeena Nazar surfaced on the internet on Friday morning. The two were spotted at a hotel in Mumbai and were all smiles as they indulged in some PDA. Sharing the photos, Dalljiet wrote, "No words...Just tears that won't stop."

Who is Safeena Nazar?

News about Nikhil dating Safeena first surfaced online after Dalljiet hinted about her estranged husband's extramarital affair in one of her social media posts. While she mentioned the initials 'SN', netizens were quick to find out that it was Safeena.

Safeena is a clinical psychologist and psychotherapist based in Kenya. She is the founder and CEO of a counselling centre named Spectrum Psychology Ltd. She is also the board member of Aga Khan Health Board in Kenya.

After netizens discovered her social media profiles, Safeena made her Instagram account private and deleted all pictures. Nikhil too made his Instagram handle private and hid the list of people he follows on the app.

Dalljiet's comments on Safeena

Safeena's name first cropped up when Dalljiet, in a long note, slammed Nikhil for being out in the open with his girlfriend even before their divorce got finalised. "You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good," she wrote.

"Hey SN do u have a kid too?" she had added.

On Friday too, after Safeena and Nikhil were spotted in Mumbai, Dalljiet wrote, "So another notice on the way for SN ?? I am sure your PR, Pa**l, is all set (sic)."