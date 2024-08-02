Devoleena Bhattacharjee Supports Dalljiet Kaur As Nikhil Patel Gets Papped With Girlfriend: 'What Were Those 7 Pheras?'

Devoleena Bhattacharjee and Dalljiet Kaur |

Actress Devoleena Bhattacharjee come out in support of Dalljiet Kaur and expressed her thoughts about her marriage with Nikhil Patel. She slammed her husband for his behaviour and also his involvement with another lady while being married to Dalljiet for only a year and a half.

Dalljiet Kaur has grabbed the headlines for her trouble in paradise with her husband Nikhil Patel. The actress has also shared posts on social media that have garnered significant attention. She has accused Patel of having an extramarital affair. In support of Dalljiet, Devoleena Bhattacharjee shared a post expressing her thoughts on their split on Friday, August 2.

Taking to Instagram stories, Devoleena shared a long note and expressed her anger about the same. She wrote, "This person is already married and hasn't even gotten a divorce yet. He has arrived in India with his girlfriend. If I am not mistaken, it's only been a year and a half since he got married to Daljeet. Anyway, it's his life and whatever he does is his business. But who gives these people the right to ruin someone else's life? This gentleman claims that he didn't legally marry. "

She further added about the third person's perspective regarding Dalljiet and her son, and wrote, "Then what were those 7 pheras, if not a real wedding? For people like him, making a mockery of everything, every relationship is so easy. And then some so-called woke people will come and gyaan denge saying if those two are happy, what's the problem? People with such a limited understanding should realize that we are talking about a third person here, about Daljeet and her son. What about them? Is it that easy to forget everything and move on? Certainly, for people like Nik, this might be a common occurrence, but not for a normal human being. This is wrong and will always be wrong."

"This is a lesson for every girl and every family that don't trust someone completely and dedicates their lives to such people. Be careful. Also, understand that just taking the saath pheras or having a Nikah, etc. does not make your marriage valid according to many and they can manipulate it if they wish to. It needs to be registered. Because there are many shameless and rude people who will take advantage of the situation and continue ruining. Cheating is definitely a choice nik. Also don't forget your daughters are watching you too," the Saath Nibhana Saathiya actress concluded.

Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel tied the knot on March 10, 2023, in the presence of their family members and close friends. They then relocated to Kenya, but later in 2024, Dalljiet was back in India with her son Jaydon.

In June this year, Nikhil confirmed the breakup to ETimes and has also taken legal action against for shared wedding photos and videos without his consent.