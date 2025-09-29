 Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral
e-Paper Get App
HomeEntertainmentJr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral

Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral

Several photos and videos from the event have surfaced, but one particular clip has gone viral showing Jr NTR in visible pain while sitting. In the video, he is seen on a couch at the venue, touching his left ribs and appearing uncomfortable. Jr NTR had sustained an injury on September 19 while shooting for an ad in Hyderabad. His team had assured fans that there is no cause for concern

Ria SharmaUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 02:37 PM IST
article-image

Actor Jr NTR, who got injured during an ad shoot in Hyderabad earlier this month, attended a promotional event of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hyderabad. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced, however, one particular video has gone viral in which he is seen experiencing pain while sitting.

In the video, Jr NTR is seen sitting on a couch inside the venue. However, his pain and discomfort was visible. He was seen touching his ribs on the left side while sitting.

Even while speaking on stage, the actor was seen touching his ribs. Take a look at his video here:

Jr NTR had sustained an injury on September 19 while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His team had confirmed the development in an official statement, assuring fans that there is no cause for concern.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon
Mumbai-Pune Expressway ‘Missing Link’ Nears Completion, Travel Time To Cut By 30 Minutes Soon
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
'Sabse Gande Bande Hain Yaha..': Travel Vlogger Outbursts After Being Denied Entry In Multiple Temples In Tamil Nadu At Night; Netizens Divided
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
High Growth Potential For GIFT City As India’s Next Global Financial Hub: Senior Executives
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video
'Kitna Bada Sawaal Hai': Confused Suryakumar Yadav Asks Abhishek Sharma For Clarification On Reporter's Question After Asia Cup 2025 Final; Video

"Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery," the statement read.

The actor’s team further urged fans, the media, and the public to avoid unnecessary speculation regarding his health. "We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," the note added.

Reportedly, doctors had recommended the actor rest for a fortnight. Jr NTR's fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

The 42-year-old star, who enjoys a massive fan following across South India and beyond, recently won acclaim for his performance in War 2, his Bollywood debut. His role in the action-packed film was hailed by both critics and audiences. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also starred Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others.

On the work front, he will next be seen playing the lead role in Prashanth Neel's film. Reportedly, the actor has shed 9.5 kg of muscle to fit the role.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

The Raja Saab Trailer FIRST Review: 'Horror, Comedy, Action Full Pack...', Prabhas Starrer Impresses...

The Raja Saab Trailer FIRST Review: 'Horror, Comedy, Action Full Pack...', Prabhas Starrer Impresses...

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Who Is Rajvir Jawanda, The Singer Who Met With An Accident & Whole Of Punjab Is Praying For His...

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

Bomb Threat Reported At Actor-Politician Vijay's Chennai Residence; Security Sweep Underway

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

OG Box Office Collection Day 4: Pawan Kalyan Starrer Collects A Whopping Amount During Its Extended...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...

'He Should Come Back To Us': Diljit Dosanjh Requests Fans To Pray For Rajvir Jawanda During Hong...