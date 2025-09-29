Jr NTR Touches Ribs In Pain, Struggles To Sit Due To Injury During Kantara: Chapter 1 Hyderabad Event Due; Inside Video Goes Viral

Actor Jr NTR, who got injured during an ad shoot in Hyderabad earlier this month, attended a promotional event of Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 in Hyderabad. Several pictures and videos from the event have surfaced, however, one particular video has gone viral in which he is seen experiencing pain while sitting.

In the video, Jr NTR is seen sitting on a couch inside the venue. However, his pain and discomfort was visible. He was seen touching his ribs on the left side while sitting.

Even while speaking on stage, the actor was seen touching his ribs. Take a look at his video here:

Jr NTR had sustained an injury on September 19 while shooting for an advertisement in Hyderabad. His team had confirmed the development in an official statement, assuring fans that there is no cause for concern.

I really like the way Jr. NTR speaks every time about fans safety … it feels like it’s very necessary for everyone to give some kind of statement to society #NTR pic.twitter.com/Ci4Lh4Mbgo — Lakshmi (@Itsmelakshmi06) September 28, 2025

"Mr NTR sustained a minor injury today while shooting for an advertisement. On medical advice, he will be resting for the next couple of weeks to ensure a complete recovery," the statement read.

The actor’s team further urged fans, the media, and the public to avoid unnecessary speculation regarding his health. "We would like to assure everyone that his condition is stable and there is no cause for concern. We sincerely request fans, media, and the public to refrain from any speculation," the note added.

Reportedly, doctors had recommended the actor rest for a fortnight. Jr NTR's fans have been praying for his speedy recovery.

The 42-year-old star, who enjoys a massive fan following across South India and beyond, recently won acclaim for his performance in War 2, his Bollywood debut. His role in the action-packed film was hailed by both critics and audiences. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also starred Hrithik Roshan, Anil Kapoor and Kiara Advani among others.

On the work front, he will next be seen playing the lead role in Prashanth Neel's film. Reportedly, the actor has shed 9.5 kg of muscle to fit the role.