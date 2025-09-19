Durga Puja 2025 Travel Plans? Here’s The Complete Guide To Special Trains And Flights

Durga Puja 2025 | Photo Credit: FPJ

Durga Puja is not just a Indian festival, it’s an emotion, especially for those heading back to their hometowns or exploring celebrations in different parts of the country. With pandal-hopping, cultural evenings, and family reunions, it’s one of the busiest times of the year for travel. To make the journey smoother, Indian Railways and airlines are rolling out special services to handle the festive rush. If you’re planning a trip, here’s everything you need to know.

Special Trains for Durga Puja 2025

Indian Railways has pulled out all stops this festive season with additional trains to manage the heavy rush. Over 20 services have been introduced on popular routes, with extended schedules to cover the high-demand period.

Hadapsar–Danapur Puja Specials03214

Hadapsar–Danapur Weekly Special: Leaves Hadapsar at 6:45 am, reaching Danapur at 7:45 pm the next day. Runs Mondays from September 29 to December 1, 2025.

03213 Danapur–Hadapsar Weekly Special: Departs Danapur at 9 pm, arriving in Hadapsar at 4:15 am two days later. Runs Saturdays from September 26 to November 29, 2025.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Dhanbad Services

03380 LTT–Dhanbad Weekly Special: Extended with nine trips between October 9 and December 4, 2025 (Thursdays).

03379 Dhanbad–LTT Weekly Special: Extended with nine trips between October 7 and December 2, 2025 (Tuesdays).

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Raxaul Services

05558 LTT–Raxaul Weekly Special: 10 extra trips between September 25 and November 27, 2025 (Thursdays).

05557 Raxaul–LTT Weekly Special: 10 extra trips between September 23 and November 25, 2025 (Tuesdays).

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus–Saharsa Services

05586 LTT–Saharsa Weekly Special: 11 trips from September 21 to November 30, 2025 (Sundays).

05585 Saharsa–LTT Weekly Special: 11 trips from September 19 to November 28, 2025 (Fridays).

In addition to these, Central Railways has also announced several other festive routes:

Hissar–Khadki–Hissar Weekly Superfast Special

Bikaner–Sainagar Shirdi–Bikaner Weekly Special

Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi–Hadapsar–Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi Weekly Superfast Special

LTT–Mau–LTT bi-weekly specials

LTT–Banaras–LTT bi-weekly specials

LTT–Karimnagar–LTT weekly specials

LTT–Savantwadi Road–LTT weekly specials

Pune–Amravati–Pune weekly specials

Pune–Sanganer Jn–Pune bi-weekly specials

Special Flights for Durga Puja

It’s not just the railways; airlines are stepping up too. According to reports by Mint, IndiGo has added 23 additional flights connecting key destinations with Kolkata during the festive season. The carrier is also deploying larger aircraft to accommodate more passengers, making it easier for Puja travellers to book last-minute tickets.