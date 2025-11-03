'NDA Ki Pehchan Vikas Se Hai Aur RJD, Congress Ki Pehchan Vinash Hain': PM Modi In Saharsa

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | X @ANI

Saharsa: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a massive crowd in Saharsa, calling on the women and youth of Bihar to remain vigilant against the "Jungle Raj" forces of RJD and Congress, while assuring a strong NDA government focused on progress and empowerment.

Reiterating his development pitch, he said, "NDA ki pehchan vikas se hai aur RJD aur Congress ki pehchan vinash hain." PM Modi recalled

Addressing the rally ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, PM Modi said, "I would also like to tell every sister and daughter of Bihar to be vigilant. These Jungle Raj people want to stop any such aid being offered to you. Whether it's RJD or Congress, they have no connection with development. 'NDA ki pehchan Vikas se hai aur RJD and Congress ki pehchan Vinash hain.'.."

#WATCH | Saharsa, Bihar: PM Narendra Modi says, "I would also like to tell every sister and daughter of Bihar to be vigilant. These Jungle Raj people want to stop any such aid being offered to you. Whether it's RJD or Congress, they have no connection with development. 'NDA ki… pic.twitter.com/1F72g1MkXy — ANI (@ANI) November 3, 2025

Recalling his own first voting experience, PM Modi shared a personal anecdote to inspire the youth, "On the morning of November 6th, Saharsa and Madhepura will vote. In this election, there are many young sons and daughters who will vote for the first time. When I cast my vote for the first time, I had a wish that my vote should not be wasted. I will see the wave, and my vote should form the government. This is what I thought when I cast my vote for the first time. And I am happy that I was successful. Now I tell you also that the first vote you cast should be the vote that will form the government, and the NDA government is going to be formed. Your vote is going to strengthen the NDA government."

In a sharp critique of the opposition's past record, PM Modi recounted how key infrastructure projects in Bihar were stalled under the Congress-RJD alliance.

"The foundation stone of the Kosi Rail Mahasetu bridge was laid by former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2003. But then, in 2004, Manmohan Singh's Congress government came to power in Delhi with RJD support. And then, in 2005, a government was formed here under Nitish Kumar's leadership. The people of Bihar wiped out the RJD from every street," PM Modi said.

"And because of this, RJD's temper and their arrogance reached sky high. They were so angry with the people of Bihar that they were hell-bent on destroying Bihar. The Delhi government was running with their support. So, sitting in the Delhi government, next to Manmohan Singh and Sonia, they began to take revenge on Bihar. And what did they do? They put a stop to all the projects that were meant for the welfare of the people of Bihar. They stopped Bihar's funding," PM Modi alleged, contrasting it with the NDA's commitment to development.

The polling for the Bihar assembly elections will take place on November 6 and 11, respectively, and the result will be declared on November 14.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)