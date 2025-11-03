President Droupadi Murmu Hails Team India’s Historic ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Triumph, Says Watershed Moment Will Elevate Women’s Cricket To New Heights

President Droupadi Murmu lauded Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025, saying they have created history by winning it for the first time, and this watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances. | X @Dev_Fadnavis & File Pic

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu lauded Team India for winning their maiden ICC Women's World Cup title 2025, saying they have created history by winning it for the first time, and this watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances.

In a post on X, President Murmu said, "My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women's cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well, and today they got the result befitting their talent and performance. This watershed moment will take women's cricket to even higher performances. I admire the way the girls have done India proud."

My heartiest congratulations to each and every member of the Indian women cricket team on winning the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025! They have created history by winning it for the first time. They have been playing well and today they got the result befitting their talent…

India's years' dream of capturing the ICC Women's World Cup finally came to an end after two heartbreaks in 2005 and 2017 finals, as they defeated South Africa by 52 runs in a clinical performance at the finals, which saw Shafali Sharma (87 and 2/36) and Deepti Sharma (58 and 5/39) delivering all-round performances that would stay imprinted in the minds' of millions and serve as a tale of inspiration for the cricketers of the future.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal congratulated Team India and praised them for a memorable victory in the Women's WC 2025.

In a post on X, he said, "We have scripted HISTORY! cricket, what a memorable victory by our women's cricket team against South Africa to lift the #ICCWomensWorldCup2025. Their effort to bring home the trophy has been extraordinary, and the entire nation is celebrating this moment. Each one of them is a world champion and a true role model for our youngsters."

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis hailed Team India for clinching the Women's WC 2025.

Sharing a post on X, he said, "A Historic Triumph for India's Women Warriors! What a game throughout! Super congratulations to our Indian Women's Cricket Team for clinching the ICC Women's World Cup 2025. This historic victory stands as a testament to their grit, determination, and teamwork. You've made the entire nation proud and inspired millions of young dreamers to aim high. Here's to many more milestones ahead! Proud of every player."

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also congratulated Team India on X, saying, "Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the Indian team's historic and splendid victory in the final of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025. In the final match, the team demonstrated remarkable skill, confidence, and excellent team spirit. Throughout the tournament, the players have enhanced the pride of the country with their outstanding performances. This historic victory of India's daughters will continue to inspire future generations towards sports."

आईसीसी महिला क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2025 के फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की ऐतिहासिक एवं शानदार जीत पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।

आईसीसी महिला क्रिकेट विश्व कप 2025 के फाइनल में भारतीय टीम की ऐतिहासिक एवं शानदार जीत पर हार्दिक बधाई और शुभकामनाएं।

फाइनल मुकाबले में टीम ने अद्भुत कौशल, आत्मविश्वास और उत्कृष्ट टीम भावना का परिचय दिया। पूरे टूर्नामेंट में खिलाड़ियों ने शानदार प्रदर्शन करते हुए देश का गौरव…

South Africa won the toss and opted to bowl first. A century partnership between Smriti Mandhana (45 in 58 balls, with eight fours) and Shafali Verma kick-started things for India, followed by another 62-run stand between Shafali (87 in 78 balls, with seven fours and two sixes) and Jemimah Rodrigues (24 in 37 balls, with a four). India was at a fine platform of 166/2.

