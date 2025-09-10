What Did Suryakumar Yadav Say To UAE Captain Muhammad Waseem Before The Toss At Asia Cup 2025? Check Out Video

Image: BCCI/X

Team India captain Suryakumar Yadav once again showed his trademark humour and charm during the Asia Cup 2025 as he shared a light-hearted moment with UAE skipper Muhammad Waseem before the toss at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Just as the two captains stood alongside the match referee for the toss, Suryakumar cheekily turned to Waseem and said, “Idhar mat dekho” (Don’t look here), in a playful tone. The comment, seemingly made just before tossing the coin, caught Waseem off-guard and drew laughter from him and those nearby.

Despite the moment of humour, Suryakumar was all business when it mattered. India won the toss and elected to bowl first, sticking with a strategy that has served them well in UAE conditions. The decision was made considering the pitch’s tendency to play better under lights and the team’s confidence in chasing.

India’s fans found even more reason to smile as their captain combined cricketing smarts with quick wit on the field.

'Woh Bhi Mai Hi Bolu?': Suryakumar Yadav's Witty Comment Steals The Show Ahead Of IND Vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 Match; Video

Team India's cricketers were seen having a great time during a fun photoshoot ahead of their Asia Cup 2025 match against UAE. The light-hearted video was shared by Sony Sports Network and gave fans a glimpse of the team’s cheerful mood before their campaign begins in Dubai.

One of the funniest moments came when captain Suryakumar Yadav held a clapperboard for the shoot. When asked to count down “3 2 1,” he jokingly said, “Accha, woh bhi mai hi bolu?” (Okay, should I also say that?). His comment made everyone laugh and showed his fun-loving side.

These behind-the-scenes moments show that Team India is not just focused and ready for the tournament, but also relaxed, united, and enjoying their time together. With the match against UAE just around the corner, fans are excited to see their favorite players both on and off the field.