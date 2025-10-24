Watch: Ex-West Ham Star Said Benrahma’s XL Bully Dogs Attack Another Dog And Its Owner On London Streets

Image: Said Benrahma/Instagram

Ex-West Ham player Said Benrahma's two XL bully dogs attacked another dog and its owner in East London. The incident dates back to 2023 when his dogs reportedly got out of his house through a side gate left open by a worker. They attacked a golden retriever named Bailey and injured both the dog and its owner.

During a court hearing held over video from Saudi Arabia where he now plays for the club Neom the winger admitted that he owned the dogs involved in the attack. The dogs reportedly got out of his house through a side gate left open by a worker. They attacked a golden retriever named Bailey and injured both the dog and its owner. Bailey needed veterinary treatment, while the owner suffered scratches on his arms and legs.

Said Benrahma fined after dog attack

The footballer was recently fined £12,000 (about ₹14 lakh). The judge fined Benrahma £5,000 for each attack, ordered him to pay £2,500 in compensation to Bailey’s owner, and added another £495 for kennel costs. The court also noted that Benrahma showed remorse and had no prior record of similar issues. His dogs now live in France.

The case occurred before the UK banned XL bully dogs, a move that followed several fatal attacks linked to the breed. Under current law, owning an XL bully without official permission is a criminal offense. The incident has rekindled public debate about whether these dogs should be banned everywhere due to their potential danger when not properly controlled.

Said Benrahma’s career

The winger joined West Ham from Brentford in October 2020, scoring 24 goals in 155 appearances. He later moved to Lyon and now represents Saudi club Neom, in addition to playing for the Algerian national team.