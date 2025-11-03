'Jab Match Se Pehle…': Shafali Verma Reveals How Sachin Tendulkar Inspired Her Ahead Of ICC Women's World Cup Final

Image: Shafali Verma/Star Sports/Instagram/X

Shafali Verma, one of India’s brightest young talents, shared a special moment with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar following India’s historic maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph. India secured the coveted title with a commanding 52-run victory over South Africa at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, marking a landmark achievement in the nation’s cricketing history.

On Instagram, Shafali posted a picture of herself shaking hands with Tendulkar, captioning it: “Jab match se phale Sachin sir se mili toh aur jyada khud per belief badh gaya. God of cricket Sachin sir.” The heartfelt post reflects the inspiration and confidence she drew from meeting the living legend before taking the field, underlining the profound influence Tendulkar continues to have on the next generation of Indian cricketers.

Image: Shafali Verma/Instagram

Shafali’s encounter with Tendulkar resonated deeply with fans, highlighting the blend of experience, guidance, and motivation that helps young players perform on the world stage. Her gesture also symbolizes the continuity of India’s cricketing legacy, connecting the icons of yesterday with the champions of today. As India celebrated their maiden Women’s World Cup win, moments like these, where heroes inspire heroes, added an extra layer of emotion to the historic victory.

IND W vs SA W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Team India Players Show Class As They Comfort Heartbroken South African Squad After Historic Win In Navi Mumbai; Video

India’s maiden ICC Women’s World Cup triumph at DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai was a moment of unmatched pride, emotion, and celebration. Yet, amidst the fireworks and jubilation following their 52-run victory over South Africa, the Indian players showed the world why sport is more than just winning trophies, it is also about respect, empathy, and shared spirit.

After the final wicket fell and the crowd erupted in celebration, several South African players were visibly emotional, having fought valiantly throughout the tournament and in the final. India’s players took a moment to walk toward their opponents, offering hugs, words of comfort, and gestures of support. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, along with senior players and youngsters alike, made sure the South African team felt acknowledged for their effort and journey to the final.

While the Indian camp celebrated a dream fulfilled, their maiden Women’s World Cup title, they did so with grace and humility. For South Africa, who had pushed India with a spirited fight, the loss was heartbreaking. But the sight of Indian players consoling their rivals added a layer of warmth to a historic night, reflecting the deep bonds and mutual respect shared across international women’s cricket.

This touching moment stood as a reminder that the beauty of the sport lies not only in victory, but in humanity and sportsmanship. As India savored one of their greatest cricketing achievements, they also won hearts with their class and compassion.