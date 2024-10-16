Gigi Hadid Leads Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024, While Bella Hadid Surprises In A Bold Red Look

Gigi Hadid & Bella Hadid at Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024 | Instagram | vsfspain

The angels have officially returned! Yes, the star-stunning Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show returned to starry New York City on Tuesday night. Supermodel Gigi Hadid opened the show in a sizzling ramp walk, wearing the brand's iconic Angel wings in an all-pink look.

After a six-year hiatus, the renowned runway show made its comeback on October 15 in NYC. The show originally aired from 1995 to 2018 and began broadcasting on television in 2001, drawing as many as 12 million viewers every year. However, it was cancelled in 2019 amid controversy and criticism regarding its lack of diversity and inclusivity.

Gigi Hadid turns pink angel!

American fashion model Gigi Hadid graced the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show runway, opening the event in a blush-pink ensemble. The first look featured Gigi in a soft pink satin bodysuit with a plunging neckline and gathered detailing at the waist.

She accentuated her runway fashion with shiny diamond hoops, strappy pink heels and, of course, the oversized angel wings. This was her first time walking the Victoria's Secret runway since 2018, and she made it iconic!

Bella Hadid paints the town red

After making heads turn at the Paris Fashion Week, the supermodel Bella Hadid painted the New York City red with her surprise appearance in an extravagant look. Bella sashayed Victoria's secret ramp in a red lace bra and underwear set, topped with a dramatic floor-length feathered jacket.

The fashion model complemented her runway glam with strappy heeled sandals adorned with wraparound straps and fringe detailing in a matching red hue.

Supermodels owns the ramp

This year's lineup of supermodels was truly a star-studded affair! It featured Irina Shayk, Tyra Banks, Paloma Elsesser, Imaan Hammam, Candice Swanepoel, Grace Elizabeth, Taylor Hill, Mayowa Nicholas, Devyn Garcia, Barbara Palvin, Behati Prinsloo, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Adriana Lima, and Kate Moss, among many others.