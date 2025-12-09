 'I Know How Tough It Is...': Vivek Agnihotri Tells Ranveer Singh To 'Forget The Naysayers' & Celebrate Dhurandhar As Film Crosses ₹100 Crore
Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is roaring at the box office, earning Rs 130.80 crore net in India within four days, despite minimal promotions. Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has backed the film, urging Ranveer and director Aditya Dhar to 'forget the naysayers' and celebrate. He wrote, "Bravo… Go knock it out of the park. I know how tough it is... Go celebrate."

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Tuesday, December 09, 2025, 03:31 PM IST
article-image

Actor Ranveer Singh's latest theatrical release Dhurandhar is creating waves at the box office, earning Rs 130.80 crore net in India within its first four days. The film collected Rs 28.60 crore on its opening day, followed by Rs 33.10 crore and Rs 44.80 crore over the weekend, despite minimal promotions.

Vivek Agnihotri Asks Ranveer Singh To Celebrate Dhurandhar

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri has now extended his support to Dhurandhar, urging Ranveer and director Aditya Dhar to ‘forget the naysayers’ and celebrate the film instead.

On Tuesday, December 9, Agnihotri took to his official X handle (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "BRAVO @AdityaDharFilms and @RanveerOfficial, Go, knock it out of the park. Forget the naysayers. I know how tough it is to make films that challenge their ecosystem. Go celebrate. I’ll watch it when I’m back. Best always."

Anupama Chopra Takes Down Her Dhurandhar Review After Being Slammed By Paresh Rawal & Netizens
article-image

Apart from Vivek, several celebrities have praised Dhurandhar, applauding the performances of Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.

Mukesh Chhabra Criticises 'Unnecessary' Negative Reviews Of Dhurandhar

Before Dhurandhar's release, the film's casting director, Mukesh Chhabra, had also criticised the negative reviews, indirectly addressing social media users who questioned the lack of heavy promotions and the cancellation of press screening, dismissing claims that the film was average as the reason behind it.

Mukesh took to his official X handle (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote, "How amazingly it has turned out. I’ve been reading so many unnecessary negative reviews, and honestly, it’s very funny. I was there as one of the HODs of the film. They even had to cancel the cast and crew screening because of a technical glitch. Kya log hain… kisi ne film dekhi bhi nahi, but negativity ke liye ready hain. Haha."

He added, "Phaad degi box office! Can’t wait for the magic."

Dhurandhar Cast

The film features Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date Revealed

The makers have confirmed a second part, officially titled Dhurandhar 2 - Revenge, which is set to arrive in theatres on March 19, 2026, clashing with Yash's Toxic.

