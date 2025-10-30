 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit Assam On November 7-8; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Arrive On November 9
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman To Visit Assam On November 7-8; Defence Minister Rajnath Singh To Arrive On November 9

During her two-day visit, the Union Finance Minister will inaugurate two major projects in Guwahati and lay the foundation stone of a state university.

ANIUpdated: Thursday, October 30, 2025, 12:33 PM IST
article-image
India’s GST Reform: How Will The Time Lag Play Out? |

Guwahati: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will visit Assam on November 7 and 8, while Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit the state on November 9.

Informing the same, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, "On November 7, the Union Finance Minister will visit the Jagiroad Semiconductor plant site. She will inaugurate Guwahati Gateway Terminal, a state-of-the-art river terminal, and the Guwahati riverfront project on November 7."

"On November 8, she will lay the foundation stone of Swahid Kanaklata Barua State University at Bholaguri tea estate in Gohpur," the Chief Minister added.

article-image

On the other hand, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Assam on November 9.

The Assam Chief Minister said, "On November 9, the Union Defence Minister will attend a mega Air Show at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati."

The Indian Air Force (IAF) is set to captivate the skies over Guwahati with a spectacular Air Force Day flying display along the banks of the Brahmaputra River on November 9.

The landmark event will showcase the precision, professionalism, and prowess of the IAF, offering citizens a rare opportunity to witness the nation's aerial might up close.

article-image

This year's Air Force Day celebrations carry the theme "Infallible, Impervious and Precise" - "acuuk, abhedy v sttiik", symbolising the IAF's unwavering commitment to operational excellence, resilience, and accuracy in every mission.

Featuring frontline fighter aircraft, transport aircraft, and helicopters flying in coordinated formations, the display promises a visual symphony of speed, skill, and synchronisation.

Spectators will be treated to thrilling aerial manoeuvres and formation displays that embody the theme, highlighting the IAF's cutting-edge technology and exceptional professionalism.

Beyond the spectacle, the event aims to inspire youth across the Northeast, showcasing career opportunities in the IAF and fostering a spirit of patriotism, discipline, and service to the nation.

The flypast will be open to the public, with designated viewing areas along the riverbank.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

