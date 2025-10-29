Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches Scathing Attack On RJD-Congress Alliance During Rally In Buxar; VIDEO

UP CM Yogi Adityanath addresses a massive crowd at Buxar’s ITI Ground, targeting the RJD-Congress alliance during Bihar election campaigning | X - @myogiadityanath

Buxar, October 29: Amid the heat of the Bihar Assembly elections, the sacred land of Buxar resonated with chants of “Har Har Mahadev” and “Jai Shri Ram” on Wednesday, as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a fierce attack on the opposition during a massive public meeting at the ITI Ground.

‘Those Who Plunged Bihar Into Darkness Want To Do It Again’

Addressing the enthusiastic crowd, CM Yogi said, “When they wanted to loot the people, they extinguished the lanterns. Congress and RJD not only robbed the poor of their rights but also deprived the cattle of fodder. Those who once plunged Bihar into darkness now wish to do so again.”

Buxar’s Spiritual Legacy Highlighted

Highlighting the spiritual and historical significance of Buxar, the Chief Minister said, “This land has always guided India’s spiritual destiny. In Treta Yuga, Maharishi Vishwamitra resolved to free the nation from terror, and from this very soil, Lord Rama established Ramrajya after destroying the forces of evil.”

‘Buxar Poised To Script A New Era’

CM Yogi asserted that Buxar is poised once again to script a new era, free from terror, corruption, and the darkness symbolised by the lantern.

‘RJD-Congress Alliance A Factory Of Crime’

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath warned the people of Bihar that the Congress and RJD were once again preparing to rob them of their rights. He said these were the very parties that had turned Bihar into a “kidnapping industry,” where crime and corruption defined power. “The same people who once plunged Bihar into darkness by extinguishing the lantern now want to push it back there again,” he remarked.

आज बिहार में सब कुछ है।



डबल इंजन की सरकार बुलेट ट्रेन की स्पीड से बिहार की प्रगति को आगे बढ़ा रही है, यह रफ्तार अब नहीं थमेगी।



इस अपार जन विश्वास ने तय कर दिया है कि बिहार में फिर एक बार NDA की सरकार बनेगी।



आभार शाहपुर वासियों! pic.twitter.com/L7OlhqAunY — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 29, 2025

Calling the RJD-Congress alliance a “factory of crime and a hurdle to development,” CM Yogi said, “If there is talk of peace and progress in Bihar today, it is because of the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.”

Yogi Targets Opposition On Faith, Culture

Launching a scathing attack on the opposition over issues of faith and culture, CM Yogi said, “The Congress claims that Lord Ram never existed. These are the same people who fired bullets at Ram devotees and talked about building a hospital instead of a temple at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.”

‘BJP Fulfilled Ram Temple Promise’

He highlighted that it was the BJP’s double-engine government that built the Rajarshi Dasharatha Medical College, the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and, after 500 years, fulfilled the dream of constructing the grand Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya. “Modi ji has delivered on the promise, ‘Ram Lalla Hum Ayenge, Mandir Vahi Banyenge’, something the Congress and RJD could never do,” he added.

सुरक्षित और उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए बिहार की जनता एक बार फिर NDA को सेवा का अवसर देने के लिए तैयार है।



शाहपुर विधान सभा क्षेत्र की जनता को संबोधित कर रहा हूं... https://t.co/DSmsC8Rj7M — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) October 29, 2025

‘Bihar Witnessing Rapid Development’

Speaking on development, CM Yogi said, "Today, Bihar is witnessing rapid progress in connectivity, medical infrastructure, power, and roads."

“The conversation is no longer about kidnappings but about jobs. Every poor person gets rationing, housing, toilets, gas, and health insurance. This is the true face of Modi ji’s ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,’” he said. Drawing a parallel with Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi said, “Just as the double-engine government in UP bulldozed the mafia, the time has come to drive out the political mafias—the RJD and Congress—from Bihar.”

‘UP Shows The Way With Ramrajya Governance’

He added that Uttar Pradesh has entered a new era of Ramrajya, where the poor are getting homes rather than criminals, and women's safety is ensured. “Those who steal from the poor or disrespect women will get a ticket straight to Yamraj’s house. Uttar Pradesh has shown the way, now it’s Bihar’s turn to follow,” he said.

Faith, Culture And Connectivity Projects Emphasised

Highlighting the deep spiritual connection between Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, CM Yogi said, “The faith of both states is intertwined. Bihar is the land of Maa Janaki.” He informed that the construction of the Ram-Janaki Marg from Ayodhya to Sitamarhi, at a cost of ₹6,155 crore, is progressing rapidly, along with projects to connect Buxar with Lucknow and Delhi.

Appeal For NDA Candidates In Bihar

Addressing the gathering in support of NDA candidates former IPS Anand Mishra (Buxar), Rahul Singh (Dumraon), and Hulas Pandey (Brahmapur), CM Yogi said, “Bihar now needs a double-engine, bullet-like government that can accelerate development.”

Also Watch:

Appealing to the people, he said, “When Bihar rises, India rises. If Bihar develops, no power can stop India’s progress. Today, Bihar needs the light of development, not the lantern. It needs the double-engine government of Modi Ji and Nitish Ji.”