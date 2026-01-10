 India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessIndia’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce

India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce

Minister of State for Commerce Jitin Prasada stated that India’s recently implemented FTAs with Mauritius, Australia, EFTA, UK, Oman, and New Zealand are providing greater market access to the domestic agri and food processing sectors. Speaking at the World Culinary Heritage Conference 2026 during the Indusfood show, he highlighted government efforts to ease doing business and attract investment.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:33 AM IST
article-image
File Image |

New Delhi: The number of free trade agreements (FTAs) signed and implemented by India will provide greater market access to the domestic agri and food processing sectors, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Friday. He said the government has taken a series of measures to promote ease of doing business in India.

"We have navigated a series of free trade agreements. Our produce has access to these markets," he noted. India has recently signed and implemented FTAs with Mauritius, Australia, the EFTA bloc, the UK, Oman, and New Zealand. "The government has also ensured ease of doing business in India, doing away with the unnecessary compliances and regulation burdens, which hinder business and any investment or any foreign participation within India," Prasada said while inaugurating the World Culinary Heritage Conference 2026 in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The red carpet has been rolled out for investment, he added. The minister also said that India has over 40,000 registered agro-based processing units, and now, there is a need to focus on increasing revenues. The conference is part of the three-day Indusfood show being organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI). TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said that participants from over 120 countries are attending the three-day food and beverages show.

Buyers and exhibitors from countries, including China, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Nepal and Lebanon are in India for the show. He said that the conference has brought together 30 global chefs, 350 Indian chefs, policymakers, food and beverage industry leaders and startups under one roof. "It serves as a thought-leadership platform connecting culture, cuisine, commerce, and sustainability," the TPCI Chairman added.

FPJ Shorts
India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce
India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce
Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore Rights Issue
Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore Rights Issue
Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance
World Hindi Day 2026: Why Is Vishwa Hindi Divas Celebrated On January 10? Know History & Significance

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce

India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce

Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore...

Skydo Secures RBI Nod As Cross-Border Payment Aggregator, Fusion Finance Completes ₹800 Crore...

Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth

Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth

SEBI Streamlines Process For Grant Of Investor Accreditation Under AIF Regime

SEBI Streamlines Process For Grant Of Investor Accreditation Under AIF Regime

Silver Rebounds Nearly 3 Per Cent To ₹2.5 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Rises On Global Risk Concerns

Silver Rebounds Nearly 3 Per Cent To ₹2.5 Lakh Per Kg; Gold Rises On Global Risk Concerns