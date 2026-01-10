India’s FTAs Boost Market Access For Food Processing Sectors: Minister Of State For Commerce

File Image |

New Delhi: The number of free trade agreements (FTAs) signed and implemented by India will provide greater market access to the domestic agri and food processing sectors, Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Jitin Prasada said on Friday. He said the government has taken a series of measures to promote ease of doing business in India.

"We have navigated a series of free trade agreements. Our produce has access to these markets," he noted. India has recently signed and implemented FTAs with Mauritius, Australia, the EFTA bloc, the UK, Oman, and New Zealand. "The government has also ensured ease of doing business in India, doing away with the unnecessary compliances and regulation burdens, which hinder business and any investment or any foreign participation within India," Prasada said while inaugurating the World Culinary Heritage Conference 2026 in India Expo Mart, Greater Noida.

The red carpet has been rolled out for investment, he added. The minister also said that India has over 40,000 registered agro-based processing units, and now, there is a need to focus on increasing revenues. The conference is part of the three-day Indusfood show being organised by the Trade Promotion Council of India (TPCI). TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla said that participants from over 120 countries are attending the three-day food and beverages show.

Buyers and exhibitors from countries, including China, Jordan, UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Nepal and Lebanon are in India for the show. He said that the conference has brought together 30 global chefs, 350 Indian chefs, policymakers, food and beverage industry leaders and startups under one roof. "It serves as a thought-leadership platform connecting culture, cuisine, commerce, and sustainability," the TPCI Chairman added.

