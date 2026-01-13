 Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessBudget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?

Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?

Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM, a rare move by the government. This has sparked curiosity about whether stock markets will open that day. Experts expect an official update soon. The Sunday session signals urgency in implementing key financial decisions without delay.

Manoj YadavUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 05:38 PM IST
article-image
Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM. | File Image | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a rare move, Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM. With Parliament holding a special session on a weekend, speculation is rising about whether stock markets will remain open. Experts expect a formal announcement from exchanges soon.

Budget to be Presented on a Sunday

A major announcement has been made regarding Union Budget 2026. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that this year’s Budget will be tabled on Sunday, February 1, at 11 AM. This is a rare occurrence, as budgets are usually presented on working weekdays. However, this time, Parliament has scheduled a special session on a Sunday, creating heightened interest around the Budget presentation.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026: Education Experts Urge Govt To Prioritise Quality & Infrastructure
article-image

Full Budget Session Schedule Revealed

FPJ Shorts
Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?
Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?
'Develop India That Respects All Languages': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At Gudalur School Event In Tamil Nadu | VIDEO
'Develop India That Respects All Languages': Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi At Gudalur School Event In Tamil Nadu | VIDEO
Maharashtra News: 'Those Playing Politics In Name Of Marathi Identity Should First Look At History,' Says BJP State President Ravindra Chavan
Maharashtra News: 'Those Playing Politics In Name Of Marathi Identity Should First Look At History,' Says BJP State President Ravindra Chavan
Thane Police Deploy Massive Security For Municipal Corporation Elections On January 15
Thane Police Deploy Massive Security For Municipal Corporation Elections On January 15

As per the government’s approved proposal, the Budget session of Parliament will run from January 28 to April 2, 2026, in two phases. The first phase will be held from January 28 to February 13, followed by a recess. The second phase will resume from March 9 and conclude on April 2. The unique decision to conduct proceedings on a Sunday underlines the importance of timely budget announcements.

Read Also
Union Budget 2026-27 Date In Focus, Will FM Nirmala Sitharaman Present The Budget On A Sunday?
article-image

Will the Stock Market Open?

Will stock markets remain open on Budget Sunday? Experts expect that both stock exchanges will soon issue notifications. If not, the markets may see high volatility on Monday, February 2, as they react to the Budget’s announcements. However, such a scenario is considered unlikely, as authorities aim to manage investor reactions in real-time.

Public Reaction and Government's Intent

This unusual move has triggered widespread discussion-from political circles to the general public. Some see it as a smart decision, allowing people to follow the Budget live from home. Others view it as the government’s focused strategy to avoid any delay in crucial financial matters. Given global challenges and domestic needs, the Sunday Budget underlines the urgency and seriousness of upcoming economic decisions.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?

Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?

Navkar Corporation Swings To ₹936 Crore Q3 Profit, Climbs Steadily From ₹435 Crore In Q2 & Loss...

Navkar Corporation Swings To ₹936 Crore Q3 Profit, Climbs Steadily From ₹435 Crore In Q2 & Loss...

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US–India Trade Talks

Sensex, Nifty End Lower As Investors Turn Cautious Ahead Of US–India Trade Talks

Oriental Hotels Q3 Net Profit Rises 44% YoY To ₹2,023 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps To...

Oriental Hotels Q3 Net Profit Rises 44% YoY To ₹2,023 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps To...

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 76.81 Times On Final Day, Non-Institutional Investors Take The...

Bharat Coking Coal IPO Subscribed 76.81 Times On Final Day, Non-Institutional Investors Take The...