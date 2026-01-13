Budget 2026 To Be Presented On A Sunday, Will February 1 Change The Market Playbook This Time?

Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM. | File Image | Photo: PTI

New Delhi: In a rare move, Union Budget 2026 will be presented on Sunday, February 1 at 11 AM. With Parliament holding a special session on a weekend, speculation is rising about whether stock markets will remain open. Experts expect a formal announcement from exchanges soon.

Budget to be Presented on a Sunday

A major announcement has been made regarding Union Budget 2026. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that this year’s Budget will be tabled on Sunday, February 1, at 11 AM. This is a rare occurrence, as budgets are usually presented on working weekdays. However, this time, Parliament has scheduled a special session on a Sunday, creating heightened interest around the Budget presentation.

Full Budget Session Schedule Revealed

As per the government’s approved proposal, the Budget session of Parliament will run from January 28 to April 2, 2026, in two phases. The first phase will be held from January 28 to February 13, followed by a recess. The second phase will resume from March 9 and conclude on April 2. The unique decision to conduct proceedings on a Sunday underlines the importance of timely budget announcements.

Will the Stock Market Open?

Will stock markets remain open on Budget Sunday? Experts expect that both stock exchanges will soon issue notifications. If not, the markets may see high volatility on Monday, February 2, as they react to the Budget’s announcements. However, such a scenario is considered unlikely, as authorities aim to manage investor reactions in real-time.

Public Reaction and Government's Intent

This unusual move has triggered widespread discussion-from political circles to the general public. Some see it as a smart decision, allowing people to follow the Budget live from home. Others view it as the government’s focused strategy to avoid any delay in crucial financial matters. Given global challenges and domestic needs, the Sunday Budget underlines the urgency and seriousness of upcoming economic decisions.