 Navkar Corporation Swings To ₹936 Crore Q3 Profit, Climbs Steadily From ₹435 Crore In Q2 & Loss In Q1
After starting FY26 with a Rs 1,139 crore loss in Q1, Navkar Corporation bounced back to a Rs 435 crore profit in Q2 and delivered Rs 936 crore in Q3. Strong revenue growth, cost controls, and no exceptional losses helped turn around the company's performance over three quarters.

Updated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 04:52 PM IST
Navkar Corp Q3 Results.

Mumbai: Navkar Corporation has turned its year around with a sharp recovery over three consecutive quarters. From deep red in Q1 to a strong profit in Q3, the company’s improving results reflect rising income and better expense management.

Profit rises every quarter

The company's Q1 FY26 began with a significant net loss of Rs 1,139.81 crore. However, by Q2, Navkar posted a profit of Rs 435.47 crore, and further strengthened in Q3 with Rs 936.23 crore profit. This steady growth indicates a clear turnaround in the company’s financial health.

Revenue shows strong pickup

Revenue from operations also climbed each quarter: Rs 12,945.92 lakh in Q1, Rs 16,238.76 lakh in Q2, and Rs 18,584.74 lakh in Q3. The total income, including other income, stood at Rs 18,624.80 lakh in Q3. This growth in business helped push profits higher.

Costs managed better over time

Navkar reduced its cost pressures over time. Operating expenses increased in line with revenue but remained under control, while finance costs dropped from Rs 509.48 lakh in Q1 to Rs 421.82 lakh in Q3. The company also avoided the exceptional loss of Rs 611 crore reported in the previous year, which weighed heavily on past results.

Overall performance sees full turnaround

Total comprehensive income (after taxes and adjustments) rose from a loss of Rs 1,156 crore in Q1 to a profit of Rs 457 crore in Q2 and Rs 912 crore in Q3. The earnings per share moved from negative Rs 0.76 in Q1 to Rs 0.62 in Q3, reflecting better returns to shareholders.

Navkar Corporation’s Q3 result marks a strong comeback from earlier losses, showing signs of continued recovery and improved financial strength.

