Oriental Hotels Q3 Net Profit Rises 44% YoY To ₹2,023 Crore, Revenue From Operations Jumps To ₹13,863 Crore Amid Sustained Travel Demand

File Image |

Oriental Hotels Ltd (OHL) posted a 44% year-on-year rise in standalone net profit to ₹2,023 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2025 (Q3 FY26), as per the unaudited financials released on January 13. This marks a sequential jump from ₹1,266 crore in Q2 FY26 and ₹1,399 crore in Q3 FY25. The growth was driven by increased operational efficiency and higher room occupancies during the peak travel season.

Total revenue from operations for the quarter came in at ₹13,863 crore, up 14% YoY from ₹12,135 crore and 16% higher sequentially over ₹11,965 crore reported in Q2. Total income including other income stood at ₹14,056 crore, indicating a steady growth trajectory supported by better pricing and sustained demand across key properties.

OHL reported an EBITDA improvement, with operating expenses well-contained. Total expenses stood at ₹10,939 crore in Q3, compared to ₹9,615 crore in Q2 and ₹10,055 crore in Q3 FY25. Key cost levers such as employee expenses and material costs remained under control despite inflationary pressures. However, an exceptional item of ₹80 crore—related to changes under the new labour codes—was accounted for during the quarter, marginally impacting the reported profit. Profit before tax (PBT) came in at ₹3,037 crore in Q3 FY26, significantly higher than ₹1,887 crore in Q2 and ₹2,150 crore in the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2025, standalone net profit grew 55% YoY to ₹4,160 crore, while revenue rose to ₹35,523 crore from ₹30,533 crore in the same period last fiscal. The company remains optimistic about sustained demand in leisure and business travel segments going into Q4. Let me know if you’d like a version of this story with consolidated results or a shorter web snippet.