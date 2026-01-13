 Bank Of Maharashtra Posts ₹1,036 Crore Q3 Profit, NII Climbs To ₹2,164 Crore, Q3 FY26 Outperforms Previous Quarters
Bank of Maharashtra reported a ₹1,036 crore net profit in Q3 FY26, a 12.9% rise over Q2 and 18.5% higher year-on-year. The bank’s net interest income grew to ₹2,164 crore, while gross NPA dropped to 2.02%. It has now reported stronger performance for three consecutive quarters.

Tresha DiasUpdated: Tuesday, January 13, 2026, 02:47 PM IST
File Image |

Pune: Bank of Maharashtra has delivered a strong set of numbers for Q3 FY26, continuing its upward trajectory across profitability, asset quality and credit growth. The quarter marks the bank’s best performance this fiscal year, with steady improvements on both sequential and annual comparisons.

Net profit climbs 12.9% QoQ
For the quarter ended December 2025, the bank posted a net profit of ₹1,036 crore, up from ₹918 crore in Q2 and ₹875 crore in Q1. On a year-on-year basis, profit was 18.5% higher than Q3 FY25. Return on assets rose to 1.09%, compared to 1.01% in the previous quarter, showing stronger operating efficiency.

NII and operating profit rise
Net interest income (NII) reached ₹2,164 crore in Q3, compared to ₹2,110 crore in Q2 and ₹2,007 crore in Q1. Operating profit followed suit at ₹1,664 crore—up from ₹1,582 crore in Q2 and ₹1,438 crore in Q1. The bank maintained its net interest margin at 3.57%, supporting its bottom line amid rising advances.

Asset quality sees further gains
Gross NPA improved to 2.02% from 2.24% in Q2 and 2.28% in Q1. Net NPA dropped to 0.22%, compared to 0.25% in Q2 and 0.27% in Q1. The capital adequacy ratio remained strong at 16.69%, giving the bank comfortable headroom for further credit expansion.

Loan growth and CASA stability
Advances grew 20.4% year-on-year to ₹1,85,787 crore, while deposits increased 15.8% to ₹2,52,291 crore. CASA share remained steady at 49.05%, among the highest in the industry, reflecting continued retail confidence and stable funding costs. Bank of Maharashtra’s Q3 performance highlights sustained growth momentum, driven by core operations, prudent lending and improved credit quality.

