 Globus Spirits Q3 Profit Jumps Multifold To ₹30.44 Crore On Strong Revenue Growth
Globus Spirits Ltd reported a consolidated profit after tax of ₹30.44 crore for Q3 FY26 (ended Dec 31, 2025), a multifold increase from ₹41.12 lakh in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations rose 6.3% to ₹938.36 crore. Manufacturing segment revenue surged to ₹440.8 crore from ₹329.4 crore, while the consumer segment showed steady growth in both 'prestige and above' and 'regular' categories.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, January 10, 2026, 08:17 AM IST
File Image |

New Delhi: Globus Spirits Ltd on Friday reported a multifold increase in consolidated profit after tax at Rs 30.44 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2025 driven by higher revenue. The company, which sells a range of spirits brands such as Doaab, Seventh Heaven Blue and Terai among others, had posted a profit after tax of Rs 41.12 lakh in the same quarter last fiscal, Globus Spirits Ltd said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations in the quarter under review stood at Rs 938.36 crore as against Rs 882.96 crore in the year-ago period, it added. Total expenses were higher at Rs 899.22 crore as compared to Rs 884.04 crore a year ago. During the quarter, the manufacturing segment clocked a revenue of Rs 440.8 crore as against Rs 329.4 crore in the same period a year ago.

In the consumer segment, 'prestige and above' category registered a revenue of Rs 44.9 crore, up from Rs 43.3 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in an investor presentation. In the consumer segment, 'regular and others' category registered a revenue of Rs 230.6 crore as compared to Rs 228.8 crore in the corresponding period previous fiscal, the company said.

Disclaimer: This story is from the syndicated feed. Nothing has changed except the headline.

