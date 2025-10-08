 Watch: Rohit Sharma & Ritika Sajdeh’s Chemistry At CEAT Cricket Awards Goes Viral
Rohit was captured sharing smiles and chats with his wife Ritika as the couple enjoyed a mimicry act where impressions of Dhoni, Morrison, and Ponting had the audience laughing.

Suraj Alva
Updated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 10:07 AM IST
Image: X

A video of a heartfelt moment between Rohit Sharma and his wife, Ritika Sajdeh, during the CEAT Cricket Awards, has gone viral on social media. Rohit was captured sharing smiles and chats with wife Ritika as the couple enjoyed a mimicry act where impressions of Dhoni, Morrison, and Ponting had the audience laughing. The video of their moments together went viral across social media platforms. Amid the glittering ceremony and cricketing accolades, it was the genuine display of love and companionship that stole the limelight.

Rohit Sharma puts selectors on notice with his fitness

Rohit Sharma put selectors on notice with his leaner and fitter look ever since stepping down as India’s ODI captain. Rohit Sharma’s fitness has been under the scanner for a while, with critics quick to comment on his physical condition. But on Tuesday night, the 38-year-old made a strong statement by looking sharp, slim, and confident, signaling his readiness to those questioning his form.

Although he lost the ODI captaincy to Shubman Gill, Rohit, who led India to two unbeaten ICC titles, is now focused on another successful tour in Australia. This tour could solidify his place in India’s plans as the team looks ahead to the 2027 ODI World Cup.

This change in physique and mindset is seen by many as a clear signal that Rohit Sharma is determined to remain competitive and relevant in international cricket despite the leadership transition.

India's tour of Australia schedule

India's tour of Australia will consist of three ODIs and five T20Is. The ODI series will begin on October 19th and run until October 25th, with all three matches starting at 9:00 AM IST. The T20I series will then begin on October 29th and run until November 8th. All matches in this series will begin at 1:45 PM IST.

