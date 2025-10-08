 ‘Lagta Hai Aaj Chashma...': Pakistan Spinner Abrar Ahmed Calls Shikhar Dhawan 'Shekhar', Gets Trolled For Issuing Boxing Challenge
Shikhar Dhawan, now 39 and retired from international cricket last year, has not publicly responded to Abrar’s challenge. However, he remains active in broadcasting and mentoring roles.

Suraj AlvaUpdated: Wednesday, October 08, 2025, 01:15 PM IST
article-image
Image: Shikhar Dhawan/X

Pakistan leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed was heavily trolled online for calling former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan as 'Shekhar Dhawan' and challenging him to a boxing match. The 27-year-old made the statement during a light-hearted segment on a Pakistani YouTube channel when asked which cricketer he would most like to face in the boxing ring.

The interviewer asked, “Kaunsa aisa player hai duniya ka jo aap chahate hai ki apke saamne ho aur aap boxing karey, jispe bada gussa aata ho?” (Whom do you want to face in a boxing match? Who makes you angry?),

Without hesitation, Abrar replied, “Main chahta hu ki main boxing karu aur khada Shikhar Dhawan ho saamne” (I want to box and want Shikhar Dhawan in front of me). The video clip quickly went viral on social media, sparking mixed reactions.

Fans troll Abrar Ahmed

Shikhar Dhawan, now 39 and retired from international cricket last year, has not publicly responded to Abrar’s challenge. Known for his calm demeanor and off-field professionalism, Dhawan closed a decorated career with over 8,700 international runs and remains active in broadcasting and mentoring roles.

Abrar Ahmed gets trolled after Asia Cup final

Indian players Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, and Jitesh Sharma brutally trolled Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed after their team secured a five-wicket win to clinch the 2025 Asia Cup trophy.

Standing near the boundary ropes, the three players, who didn’t start in the final, did Ahmed’s typical celebration, crossing hands and shaking their heads with expressions to say ‘Get out’. However, as the camera panned to the Kerala star, he looked far from interested in the show.

India completely stamped their authority in the Asia Cup with an unbeaten run and clinched the title with a 5-wicket win in the summit clash.

