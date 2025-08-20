 Hours After Missing Names Of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli From Latest ODI Rankings, ICC Fixes Glitch
Hours After Missing Names Of Rohit Sharma & Virat Kohli From Latest ODI Rankings, ICC Fixes Glitch

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Wednesday, August 20, 2025, 06:47 PM IST
article-image
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli | Credits: X

Hours after seemingly a glitch saw Rohit Sharma's and Virat Kohli's names go missing from the latest ICC ODI rankings, the official website has fixed it. A picture of the same has emerged on social media as the prolific duo of Rohit and Kohli were reinstated to their No.2 and No.4 rankings.

With fans seeing Rohit and Kohli's names missing from the updated rankings, massive rumours sparked about their retirement. Having already quit Test and T20I cricket, ODIs is the only format they are active in. Moreover, the Indian team will be massively short of experience in 50-over cricket if they retire in quick succession.

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma next slated to play for India during the Australia tour

The next commitments for both Rohit and Kohli are scheduled to be in Australia in October 2025 where India are slated to play three ODIs and five T20Is. According to latest reports, the BCCI wanted the prolific batting pair to play in the forthcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy to stay in contention to play in the 2027 World Cup. Hence, rumours did rounds that both might retire after the Australia tour.

Nevertheless, another report claimed that the BCCI is in no hurry to take a call on their future. Furthermore, reports have stated that Rohit and Kohli wish to retire from international cricket after lifting the Men in Blue to another World Cup glory in 2027 after agonizingly missing out on it in 2023.

Rohit and Kohli have amassed 25349 ODI runs combined in 575 matches. The star pair will hope for a fairytale farewell in 2027 by lifting the coveted trophy in Johannesburg, South Africa.

