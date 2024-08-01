India at Paris 2024 Olympics Day 6 LIVE: Rifle Shooter Swapnil Kusale Aims for Glory; Athletics Campaign Kicks Off

Live Updates:

1:00 PM: Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, and Paramjeet Singh Bisht fail to win a medal in the men's 20km racewalk. Vikash finished 30th, while Paramjeet finished 37th. Akashdeep Singh didn't complete the race and hence he is out of contention.

Preview:

All eyes will be on shooter Swapnil Kusale as he will be action for men's 50m air rifle 3 positions final. After Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh clinched bronze medals, Kusale will hope to increase India's medal tally with her maiden Olympic medal.

India's campaign in athletics will kick off with Akashdeep Singh, Vikash Singh, Paramjeet Singh Bisht to feature in the men's 20km racewalk, while Priyanka Goswami to partake in the women's 20km racewalk finals.

Meanwhile, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will take on each other in all-Indian badminton men's singles pre-quarters clash. PV Sindhu will lock horns with China's He Bingjiao in the round of 16 women's singles, while the doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty eye semifinal berth.

Indian men's hockey team will take on Belgium in the group stage. The Men in Blue has already qualified for the quarterfinals after a 2-0 win over Argentina.

Boxer Nikhat Zareen will look to qualify for the quarterfinals when she takes Yu Wu in the pre-quarters of the women's 51kg category. In Golf, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Shubhankar Sharma will play in the men's individual finals.

In Archery, Pravin Jadhav will take on Kao Wenchao in the round of 64.