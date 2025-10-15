 Hilarious Scenes! Rameen Shamim's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Muneeba Ali Drops A Sitter During ENG W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video
Hilarious Scenes! Rameen Shamim's Priceless Reaction Goes Viral After Muneeba Ali Drops A Sitter During ENG W Vs PAK W ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Match; Video

Amertha RangankarUpdated: Wednesday, October 15, 2025, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
Image: JioHotstar/X

During the ICC Women’s World Cup clash between England and Pakistan in Colombo, a moment involving Rameen Shamim and Muneeba Ali quickly went viral for its mix of excitement and disbelief. Off the bowling of Shamim, England’s Alice Capsey offered a straightforward catch to Muneeba, who seemed perfectly placed to take it.

As the ball went to Muneeba, Rameen Shamim burst into a smile, already celebrating what appeared to be a certain wicket. Her hands were raised in delight, convinced that Capsey was heading back to the pavilion. However, within seconds, her joy turned to shock as Muneeba Ali failed to hold onto the catch, letting the ball slip through her hands.

The cameras caught Shamim’s priceless reaction, from elation to disappointment in an instant, leaving both players and fans amused. The clip spread rapidly across social media, with fans joking about the rollercoaster of emotions Shamim experienced in just a few seconds.

Despite the missed opportunity, Shamim maintained her composure and shared a lighthearted smile afterward, embodying the sportsmanship and team spirit that make cricket moments like these unforgettable.

ICC Reprimands Sidra Amin For Code Of Conduct Breach During IND W Vs PAK W Women's World Cup 2025 Match

Pakistan batter Sidra Amin has received an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during her side’s ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 match against India on October 5 in Colombo. The incident occurred after her dismissal, when Amin forcefully struck her bat onto the pitch in frustration, an action deemed a violation under Article 2.2 of the Code.

The article refers to "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match". Following the on-field charge laid by the match umpires, Amin admitted to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction from match referee Shandre Fritz. Alongside the reprimand, one demerit point has also been added to her disciplinary record.

Despite her disciplinary lapse, Amin was the standout performer with the bat for Pakistan, scoring a composed 81 off 106 deliveries. Her efforts, however, went in vain as Pakistan fell well short in their pursuit of India’s 248-run target, getting bowled out for 159 and slumping to an 88-run defeat.

This marked Pakistan’s second consecutive loss in the tournament, having already gone down to Bangladesh in their opener. With no wins on the board, Pakistan now face a stern test as they prepare to take on defending champions Australia on October 8.

