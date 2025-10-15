PAK vs SA, 1st Test: Security Breach At Gaddafi Stadium! Fan Invades Pakistan's Dressing Room Balcony, Caught By Security Staff; Video

Security breach occurred at the Gaddafi Stadium. | (Credits: X)

A fan stunningly climbed over to Pakistan's dressing room balcony area on Day 4 of the first Test against South Africa at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. A video of the same has gone viral on social media as the coaching staff, including Azhar Mahmood were taken aback, with a couple of security staff escorting him out.

With the Test season beginning in Pakistan, the Gaddafi Stadium was jampacked, especially due to Babar Azam's fan following. Although the former Pakistan captain could not live up to the billing, scoring only 23 and 42 but the hosts managed to win by 93 runs, taking a 1-0 lead.

Watch the below video:

Noman Ali takes ten wickets as Pakistan win by 93 runs to take a 1-0 lead

Meanwhile, left-arm spinner Noman Ali was the shining star for the home side as he snaffled ten wickets in the match, playing an integral in handing Pakistan a victory. The 39-year-old took six scalps in the first innings to ensure a precious 109-run lead for Shan Masood and co. With Pakistan leaving the tourists 277 for victory in the fourth innings, he added four more to his kitty as the Proteas managed only 167 while chasing the total.

Sajid Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi were equally penetrative, taking two and four scalps respectively. Pakistan's batting will still need some recalibrating and they will hope to do it when the second Test begins on October 20 in Rawalpindi.

Pakistan and South Africa will also square off in three ODIs and as many T20Is after the Test series. Shan Masood and co. will be looking to repeat their series win from the 2021 leg.