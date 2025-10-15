Video: KL Rahul Purchases Luxurious MG-M9 Car Worth Almost Worth ₹70 Lakh After IND vs WI Test Series

KL Rahul. |

Team India keeper-batter KL Rahul has purchased a black MG-M9 black vehicle worth almost ₹70 lakh as he unveiled it in grand fashion after returning from Delhi following the Test series against the West Indies. A video shared on social media showcased the elegant right-handed batter went to the showroom to get the car.

The Karnataka-born keeper-batter came up with credible performances at home against the West Indies, finishing the series as the second-highest run-getter. The 196 runs included his first Test ton on home soil since 2016 and made a match-winning 58* as India managed to nail down a tricky run-chase of 124 against a gritty visiting side, winning by seven wickets.

Watch the below video:

KL Rahul likely to keep wickets during the ODI series in Australia

Meanwhile, the right-handed batter is likely to keep wickets during the upcoming ODI series in Australia, beginning on October 19. The players, along with the support staff, left for Australia via Delhi on October 15, Wednesday. The ODI series begins at the Optus Stadium in Perth, with the next two games set to be played in Adelaide and Sydney. India and Australia will also clash in five T20Is later, which will act as a precursor to the T20 World Cup next year.

India’s ODI squad: Shubman Gill (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer (VC), Axar Patel, KL Rahul (WK), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Dhruv Jurel (WK), Yashasvi Jaiswal.

India’s T20I squad: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill (VC), Tilak Varma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Jitesh Sharma (WK), Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Harshit Rana, Sanju Samson (WK), Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar.