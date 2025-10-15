Breaking! India Set To Host Commonwealth Games 2030 Edition, Ahmedabad Recommended As Host City

Image: ICC/X

In a landmark development, Ahmedabad has been recommended as the host city for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games. The Executive Board of Commonwealth Sport on Thursday confirmed that it will propose Ahmedabad as the official host city for the historic edition, ahead of Nigeria’s Abuja, which had also submitted a strong bid.

The final decision will be taken at the Commonwealth Sport General Assembly in Glasgow on November 26, 2025. The Board’s recommendation follows a detailed evaluation process assessing technical delivery, infrastructure, governance, athlete experience, and alignment with Commonwealth Sport values.

If confirmed, Ahmedabad will become the second Indian city to host the Games after New Delhi, which staged the 2010 edition. India has a strong Commonwealth sporting legacy, finishing fourth in the medal standings at Birmingham 2022. Backed by the Indian government, the Gujarat state administration, and the Indian Olympic Association, Ahmedabad has pledged to deliver a full-scale Games that captures the vibrancy and diversity of modern sport.