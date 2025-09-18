 Who Is Sachin Yadav? Uttar Pradesh-Born Athlete Outshines Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championship 2025
Who Is Sachin Yadav? Uttar Pradesh-Born Athlete Outshines Neeraj Chopra In World Athletics Championship 2025

Rising Indian javelin thrower Sachin Yadav punched well above his weight in the Men's Javelin Throw category of the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo. Yadav finished the final even higher than fellow countryman and defending champion Neeraj Chopra, clinching 4th spit in the standings. It's worth exploring the 25-year-old's background.

Aayushman VishwanathanUpdated: Thursday, September 18, 2025, 06:44 PM IST
article-image
Sachin Yadav. | (Image Credits: X)

Born in Khekra village of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav was reportedly passionate about cricket to begin with. According to reports, youngster's neighbour and athlete Sandeep Yadav recognized his shoulder strength and it was under his guidance that Sachin's interest transitioned to javelin throw. His height of 6'5 was considered to be quite advantageous for the sport.

Sachin's early rise came at the All India Police Athletics Championships when he represented Uttar Pradesh Police and clocked a throw of 84.21 meters to clinch gold. The youngster also clinched gold at the Indian Grand Prix with a 82.69 meters. The National Open Athletics Championships in 2024 saw him bag silver with an attempt of 79.80 meters.

Sachin Yadav's performances in 2025

Sachin won gold in Dehradun, which hosted the 38th National Games earlier this year. Later, he clinched silver at the 26th Asian Athletic Games with his best throw of 85.16 meters, beating his personal best of 84.39 meters.

As far as the World Athletics Championship goes, Sachin qualified for the final round with an outstanding throw of 83.67 meters. He had left behind Neeraj Chopra and remained in the running to clinch a medal for India after the defending champion was shockingly knocked out. Sachin beat his personal best again with a throw of 86.27 meters but it wasn't enough to earn India a medal.

Although Sachin couldn't win the medal, his strong showing bodes incredibly well for India.

