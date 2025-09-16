 Video: Sarvesh Kushare's Celebration Goes Viral After Personal Best Of 2.28 Meters, Finishes 6th In World Athletics Championships 2025
Indian High Jumper Sarvesh Kushare had earlier scripted history in the ongoing World Athletics Championships in Tokyo as he became the first from the country to qualify for the final. On September 16, Tuesday, Kushare struck a personal best of 2.28 meters, ensuring for himself the 6th spot.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, September 16, 2025, 08:45 PM IST
Sarvesh Kushare. | (Image Credits: X)

While Kushare stormed into his maiden final, Tokyo champion Ginmarco Tamberi had earlier finished outside the qualification zone despite being one of the best performers historically. The Italian star's best attempt was only of 2.16 meters after three tries, falling well short of 2.21 meters mark.

Nevertheless, the 30-year-old Nashik-born athlete missed out on the opportunity to add to India's medal tally as far as World Championships. The country notably only has three medals so far in World Athletics Championships. Anju Bobby George clinched bronze in Paris in 2003, Neeraj Chopra snaffled silver in Oregon in 2022 and won gold in Budapest in 2023.

Neeraj Chopra will resume his rivalry against Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem

Meanwhile, the headline event of the World Athletics Championship is arguably of Chopra, who will compete in the Men's Javelin throw category. The 27-year-old had won gold in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 and will be keen to add a third medal to his tally in the World Athletics Championships.

Chopra is also the defending champion, having won the gold in the 2023 edition with an effort of 88.17m. Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem had won the silver back then with a throw of 87.82m. Nevertheless, Nadeem turned the tables on Chopra in the Paris Olympics last year by clinching gold, leaving his Indian counterpart with silver.

Hence, Chopra will be keen to reign supreme this year.

