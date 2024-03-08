'Sher Bhukha Hai': Suryakumar Yadav Impressed With Sarfaraz Khan's Blazing Fifty On Day 2 Of IND vs ENG 5th Test

Suryakumar Yadav's praised Sarfaraz Khan | Credits: Twitter

Team India batter Suryakumar Yadav was left impressed with his Mumbai teammate Sarfaraz Khan's blistering half-century on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday.

Sarfaraz was at his best as he notched up his third half-century of the series in just 55 balls. The 26-year-old's unorthodox batting style was on display as he pulled out every shot under his arsenal. Sarfaraz Khan's 97-run partnership with Devdutt Padikkal (65 off 108 balls) stabilized India's middle-order and took the team past 350-run mark in the first innings.

Taking to his Instagram story, Suryakumar Yadav hailed Sarfaraz Khan's after the youngster crossed 50-run mark and wrote, "Sher Bhuka Hai (Tiger Is Hungry."

Sarfaraz Khan has been in an impressive form in the ongoing Test series against England. The youngster produced impactful performances in his Test debut in Rajkot, where he scored 63 and 68* to help India defeat Ben Stokes-led. However, in the Ranchi Test, Sarfaraz failed to replicate similar performances as he scored 14 and 0 in two innings.

Sarfaraz redeemed himself in the first innings of the Dharamshala Test and played an innings 56 off 60 balls to put India in commanding position. In five innings, 200 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 50.