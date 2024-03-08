Video: Mark Wood Has Heated Exchange With Sarfaraz Khan After Getting Hit For 2 Fours In IND vs ENG 5th Test

Sarfaraz Khan and Mark Wood | Credits: Twitter

England pacer Mark Wood and young Indian batter Sarfaraz Khan were involved in a heated exchange on Day 2 of the ongoing fifth and final Test of the series at Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala on Friday, March 8.

Mark Wood was trying to get Sarfaraz Khan under his skin but the latter managed to get the better of England pacer. In the 76th over of India's batting, Sarfaraz Khan hit a boundary off Wood's inswinging delivery on the first ball. In the next delivery, Mark Wood delivered a dot ball. However, on the third ball, Sarfaraz Khan bent his knees and hit the ball towards the third man for another boundary.

Wood was seemingly frustrated as he kicked the ball towards the stumps at striker's end where Sarfaraz Khan was standing and exchanged few words with the Indian batter.

Exchange of some words between Sarfaraz and Mark Wood after boundary 😀#sarfaraz #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/zlkUTG7HW7 — CRICINFO (@occ_2o) March 8, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan was at his best as he displayed aggressive batting against England's bowling attack. The 26-year-old tried to pull out all the shots under his arsenal and scored a third half-century of the series. Khan once made vital contributions to India's batting to put India in a commanding position.

Sarfaraz Khan scored two consecutive fifties in his Test debut in the third Test of the series against England in Rajkot. In the Ranchi Test, Khan faced criticism for getting out 14 and 0 in two innings. However, the youngster stepped up when the needed the team needed him the most in the first innings of India's batting in the ongoing Dharamshala Test.