 'Thodi Thodi Aati Hain Hindi': Shoaib Bashir's Hilarious Reply To Sarfaraz Khan's Banter Via Stump Mic Goes Viral; Watch
Shoaib Bashir is a Pakistan origin who was born and brought in England.

Hrishikesh DamodarUpdated: Saturday, February 24, 2024, 11:52 AM IST
article-image
Sarfaraz Khan and Shoaib Bashir | Credits: Twitter

England spinner Shoaib Bashir and Team India batter Sarfaraz Khan were engaged in a hilarious banter caught on stump mic during the Day 2 of the ongoing fourth Test at JCA Cricket Stadium Complex on Saturday, February 24.

The incident took place during England's first innings batting and Shoaib Bashir was at the strike rate. Sarfaraz Khan, who was fielding near the crease, earmarked to Bashir that he doesn't know hindi. But the England youngster hilariously responded by saying he knows hindi a bit.

Sarfaraz Khan: Isko to Hindi nahi aati hain

Shoaib Bashir: Thodi thodi aati hain hindi

